Corea del Sur se enfrenta a los peores incendios forestales de su historia

This isn't a joke - it's actually happening right now.



A massive forest fire is sweeping through Andong, Cheongsong, South Korea and Uiseong, forcing entire towns to evacuate. The fire has reached the Juwangsan National Park, with winds reaching typhoon-level speeds, hindering… https://t.co/uimZlByq5C pic.twitter.com/0Yp6VxtXhY