Carteñera de pelota

Resultados de ayer y partidos de hoy, 4 de noviembre

Martes, 4 de noviembre 2025, 09:06

RESULTADOS

Beotibar de Tolosa

Darío y Bikuña, 22; Zubizarreta III y Albisu, 20. Cuatro y Medio. Serie B. Semifinal. Senar, 22; Murua, 6.

Gernika

Cesta. Winter Series. Erkiaga e Ibarluzea, 1; Laduche y Zabala, 2 (11-15, 15-7 y 4-5).

HOY AFICIONADOS

Uharte Arakil

A las 6. Memorial Guillermo Mazo. Juvenil. Cuatro y medio. Fagoaga contra Telletxea. Goñi contra Olza. Alkorta contra Laso.

MAÑANA AFICIONADOS

Lekunberri

A las 6. Memorial Guillermo Mazo. Juvenil. Cuatro y medio. E. Ijurko contra Baleztena. Gorraiz contra Azanza. I. Ijurko contra Bidart. Otamendi contra Zubillaga.

