Resultados de ayer y partidos de hoy, 4 de noviembre
Martes, 4 de noviembre 2025, 09:06
RESULTADOS
Beotibar de Tolosa
Darío y Bikuña, 22; Zubizarreta III y Albisu, 20. Cuatro y Medio. Serie B. Semifinal. Senar, 22; Murua, 6.
Gernika
Cesta. Winter Series. Erkiaga e Ibarluzea, 1; Laduche y Zabala, 2 (11-15, 15-7 y 4-5).
HOY AFICIONADOS
Uharte Arakil
A las 6. Memorial Guillermo Mazo. Juvenil. Cuatro y medio. Fagoaga contra Telletxea. Goñi contra Olza. Alkorta contra Laso.
MAÑANA AFICIONADOS
Lekunberri
A las 6. Memorial Guillermo Mazo. Juvenil. Cuatro y medio. E. Ijurko contra Baleztena. Gorraiz contra Azanza. I. Ijurko contra Bidart. Otamendi contra Zubillaga.