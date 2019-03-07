La reina Isabel II publica su primera foto en Instagram

Hoy concluye tu prueba gratuita
Navega sin límites con nuestra oferta de lanzamiento durante este fin de semana
4,95€ al mesSin compromiso de permanencia
Si te gusta, on+ es mucho más
¿Quieres seguir navegando sin límites?
OFERTA DE LANZAMIENTOSuscríbete ahora y disfruta
2 MESES GRATISPrecio de la suscripción 4,95€/mes
Suscríbete por 4,95€ al mes y disfruta de todos los contenidos de El Diario Vasco
Suscríbete por 4,95€ al mes y disfruta de todos los contenidos de El Diario Vasco
La reina Isabel II de Inglaterra ha sorprendido a todos con su primera publicación en Instagram. Aprovechando su visita al Museo de Ciencia de Londres, la soberana ha compartido en la cuenta oficial de la familia real una carta, en poder de los Archivos Reales, escrita en 1843 y dirigida a la reina Victoria y a su marido, el príncipe Alberto.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019