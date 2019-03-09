Losail , 9 mar .- Clasificación oficial de entrenamientos para el Gran Premio de Catar de Moto3 que se ha disputado hoy, sábado, en el circuito de Losail y en los que el español Arón Canet (KTM) fue el más rápido.
-- Moto3 (18 vueltas, 96,840 kmts.):
Segunda clasificación (Q2)
.1. Arón Canet (ESP/KTM) 2:05.883 a 153,8 km/h.
.2. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 2:06.080
.3. Kaito Toba (JPN/Honda) 2:06.109
.4. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 2:06.308
.5. Niccolò Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 2:06.373
.6. Albert Arenas (ESP/Sama Qatar Ángel Nieto KTM) 2:06.526
.7. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 2:06.621
.8. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 2:06.663
.9. Vicente Pérez (ESP/KTM) 2:06.670
10. Raul Fernández (ESP/Sama Qatar Angel Nieto KTM) 2:06.673
11. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 2:06.681
12. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG/Honda) 2:06.805
13. Kazuki Masaki (JPN/KTM) 2:06.978
14. Jakub Kornfeil (RCH/KTM) 2:07.247
15. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 2:07.363
16. Dennis Foggia (ITA/KTM) 2:07.411
17. Anrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 2:07.525
18. Can Öncu (TUR/KTM) 2:07.638
Primera clasificación
20. Marcos Ramírez (ESP/Honda) 2:07.253
21. Alonso López (ESP/Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda) 2:07.318
Vuelta rápida de entrenamientos (Vuelta 3): Arón Canet (ESP/KTM), 2:05.883 a 153,8 Km/h.
Récord del Circuito (2014): Alexis Masbou (FRA/Honda), 2:05.862 a 153,8 Km/h.
Récord de vuelta más rápida (2019): Arón Canet (ESP/KTM), 2:04.561 a 155,4 Km/h.