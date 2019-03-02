Diario Vasco

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima octava jornada

Londres, 2 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos correspondientes a la vigésimo novena jornada.

-- Resultados de la 29ª jornada:

- Sábado 2 de marzo:

Tottenham Hotspur 1 - Arsenal 1

Bournemouth 0 - Manchester City 1

Brighton & Hove 1 - Huddersfield 0

Burnley 1 - Crystal Palace 3

Manchester United 3 - Southampton 2

Wolverhampton 2 - Cardiff City 0

West Ham United - Newcastle United 18:30

.

- Domingo 3 de marzo:

Watford - Leicester City 13:00

Fulham - Chelsea 15:05

Everton - Liverpool 17:15

Hora CET (-1 GMT)

.

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 29 23 2 4 76 20 71

.2. Liverpool 28 21 6 1 64 15 69

.3. Tottenham 29 20 1 8 56 30 61

.4. Manchest. United 29 17 7 5 58 38 58

.5. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61 39 57

.6. Chelsea 27 16 5 6 47 29 53

.7. Wolverhampton 29 12 7 10 37 35 43

.8. Watford 28 11 7 10 39 40 40

.9. Everton 28 10 6 12 39 39 36

10. West Ham United 27 10 6 11 35 40 36

11. Leicester City 28 10 5 13 34 38 35

12. Bournemouth 29 10 4 15 39 54 34

13. Crystal Palace 29 9 6 14 35 39 33

14. Newcastle 28 8 7 13 26 34 31

15. Brighton 28 8 6 14 30 41 30

16. Burnley 29 8 6 15 32 53 30

17. Southampton 29 6 9 14 32 49 27

18. Cardiff City 29 7 4 18 25 57 25

19. Fulham 28 4 5 19 26 63 17

20. Huddersfield 29 3 5 21 15 51 14

-- Jornada 30

. Sábado 9 marzo

Crystal Palace - Brightn & Hove 13.30

Cardiff - West Ham 16.00

Huddersfield - Bournemouth 16.00

Leicester - Fulham 16.00

Newcastle - Everton 16.00

Southampton - Tpttemham 16.00

Manchester City - Watford 18.30

. Domingo 10 marzo

Liverpool - Burnley 13.00

Chelsea - Wolverhampton 15.05

Arsenal - Manchester United 17.30

Hora CET (-1 GMT).