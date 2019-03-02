Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima octava jornada

Londres, 2 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos correspondientes a la vigésimo novena jornada.
-- Resultados de la 29ª jornada:
- Sábado 2 de marzo:
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - Arsenal 1
Bournemouth 0 - Manchester City 1
Brighton & Hove 1 - Huddersfield 0
Burnley 1 - Crystal Palace 3
Manchester United 3 - Southampton 2
Wolverhampton 2 - Cardiff City 0
West Ham United - Newcastle United 18:30
.
- Domingo 3 de marzo:
Watford - Leicester City 13:00
Fulham - Chelsea 15:05
Everton - Liverpool 17:15
Hora CET (-1 GMT)
.
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 29 23 2 4 76 20 71
.2. Liverpool 28 21 6 1 64 15 69
.3. Tottenham 29 20 1 8 56 30 61
.4. Manchest. United 29 17 7 5 58 38 58
.5. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61 39 57
.6. Chelsea 27 16 5 6 47 29 53
.7. Wolverhampton 29 12 7 10 37 35 43
.8. Watford 28 11 7 10 39 40 40
.9. Everton 28 10 6 12 39 39 36
10. West Ham United 27 10 6 11 35 40 36
11. Leicester City 28 10 5 13 34 38 35
12. Bournemouth 29 10 4 15 39 54 34
13. Crystal Palace 29 9 6 14 35 39 33
14. Newcastle 28 8 7 13 26 34 31
15. Brighton 28 8 6 14 30 41 30
16. Burnley 29 8 6 15 32 53 30
17. Southampton 29 6 9 14 32 49 27
18. Cardiff City 29 7 4 18 25 57 25
19. Fulham 28 4 5 19 26 63 17
20. Huddersfield 29 3 5 21 15 51 14
-- Jornada 30
. Sábado 9 marzo
Crystal Palace - Brightn & Hove 13.30
Cardiff - West Ham 16.00
Huddersfield - Bournemouth 16.00
Leicester - Fulham 16.00
Newcastle - Everton 16.00
Southampton - Tpttemham 16.00
Manchester City - Watford 18.30
. Domingo 10 marzo
Liverpool - Burnley 13.00
Chelsea - Wolverhampton 15.05
Arsenal - Manchester United 17.30
Hora CET (-1 GMT).