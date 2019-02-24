Diario Vasco

Clasificaciones de la quinta etapa y general final

Alhaurín de la Torre , 24 feb .-

- 5ª y última etapa:

.1. Matteo Trentin (ITA-Mitchelton) 3h.58:19

.2. Enrique Sanz (ESP-Euskadi) m.t.

.3. Carlos Barbero (ESP-Movistar) m.t.

.4. Tosh Van der Sande (BEL-Lotto) m.t.

.5. Colin Royce (EE UU-Rally) m.t.

.6. Matej Mohoric (ESL-Bharain) m.t.

.7. Juan José Lobato (ESP-Nipo) m.t.

.8. Lars Boom (HOL-Roomport) m.t.

.9. Eduard Prades (ESP-Movistar) m.t.

10. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL- Jumbo) m.t.

- General final:

.1. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN-Astana) 17h.42:00

.2. Ion Izagirre (ESP-Astana) a 07

.3. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL- Jumbo) a 11

.4. Pello Bilbao (ESP-Astana) a 21

.5. Adam Yates (GBR-Mitchelton) a 57

.6. Jack Haig (AUS-Mitchelton) a 1:08

.7. Sergio Higuita (COL-Euskadi) a 1:12

.8. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS-Gazprom) a 1:43

.9. Tim Wellens (BEL- Lotto) a 2:53

10. Dylan Teuns (BEL-Bahrain) a 3:41

- Metas volantes:

.1. Michael Van Staeyen (Roomport) 5 puntos

.2. Jetse Bol (Burgos BH) 4

.3. Dario Cataldo (Astana) 4

- Puntos:

.1. Tim Wellens (Lotto) 53 puntos

.2. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton) 50

.3. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) 49

- Equipos:

.1. Astana 53h.06:28

.2. Mitchelton a 2:02

.3. Movistar a 12:14

- Montaña:

.1. Simon Yates (Mitchelton) 34 puntos

.2. Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural) 15

.3. Ion Izagirre (Astana) 12.