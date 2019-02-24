Clasificaciones de la quinta etapa y general final

Alhaurín de la Torre , 24 feb .-
- 5ª y última etapa:
.1. Matteo Trentin (ITA-Mitchelton) 3h.58:19
.2. Enrique Sanz (ESP-Euskadi) m.t.
.3. Carlos Barbero (ESP-Movistar) m.t.
.4. Tosh Van der Sande (BEL-Lotto) m.t.
.5. Colin Royce (EE UU-Rally) m.t.
.6. Matej Mohoric (ESL-Bharain) m.t.
.7. Juan José Lobato (ESP-Nipo) m.t.
.8. Lars Boom (HOL-Roomport) m.t.
.9. Eduard Prades (ESP-Movistar) m.t.
10. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL- Jumbo) m.t.
- General final:
.1. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN-Astana) 17h.42:00
.2. Ion Izagirre (ESP-Astana) a 07
.3. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL- Jumbo) a 11
.4. Pello Bilbao (ESP-Astana) a 21
.5. Adam Yates (GBR-Mitchelton) a 57
.6. Jack Haig (AUS-Mitchelton) a 1:08
.7. Sergio Higuita (COL-Euskadi) a 1:12
.8. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS-Gazprom) a 1:43
.9. Tim Wellens (BEL- Lotto) a 2:53
10. Dylan Teuns (BEL-Bahrain) a 3:41
- Metas volantes:
.1. Michael Van Staeyen (Roomport) 5 puntos
.2. Jetse Bol (Burgos BH) 4
.3. Dario Cataldo (Astana) 4
- Puntos:
.1. Tim Wellens (Lotto) 53 puntos
.2. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton) 50
.3. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) 49
- Equipos:
.1. Astana 53h.06:28
.2. Mitchelton a 2:02
.3. Movistar a 12:14
- Montaña:
.1. Simon Yates (Mitchelton) 34 puntos
.2. Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural) 15
.3. Ion Izagirre (Astana) 12.