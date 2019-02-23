Marcadores y goleadores de la 27ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 23 feb (EFE).- Marcadores y goleadores de la jornada número 27 de la Premier League.
------------------------- V I E R N E S -------------------------
Cardiff City 1 Bamba (81)
Watford 5 Deulofeu (18, 61 y 63) y Deeney (73 y 91)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham United 3 Chicharito (29), Diop (40) y Antonio (91)
Fulham 1 Babel (3)
--------------------------S Á B A D O ---------------------------
Burnley 2 Wood (57) y Barnes (83)
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Kane (65)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 1 King (14)
Wolverhampton 1 Jiménez (83)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle United 2 Rondón (46) y Pérez (52)
Huddersfield Town 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester City 1 Evans (64)
Crystal Palace 4 Batshuayi (40 y 93), Zaha (70) y Milivojevic (81)
--------------------- D O M I N G O -----------------------------
Arsenal .
Southampton . (14:05 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester United .
Liverpool . (14:05 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 28 de la Premier League:
- Martes 26 de febrero: Cardiff City-Everton (19:45 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Wolverhampton Wanderers (19:45 GMT), Leicester City-Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45 GMT) y Newcastle United-Burnley (20:00 GMT).
- Miércoles 27 de febrero: Arsenal-Bournemouth (19:45 GMT), Southampton-Fulham (19:45 GMT), Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Manchester United (20:00 GMT), Liverpool-Watford (20:00 GMT) y Manchester City-West Ham United (20:00 GMT).