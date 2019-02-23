Diario Vasco

Marcadores y goleadores de la 27ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 23 feb (EFE).- Marcadores y goleadores de la jornada número 27 de la Premier League.

Cardiff City 1 Bamba (81)

Watford 5 Deulofeu (18, 61 y 63) y Deeney (73 y 91)

West Ham United 3 Chicharito (29), Diop (40) y Antonio (91)

Fulham 1 Babel (3)

Burnley 2 Wood (57) y Barnes (83)

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Kane (65)

Bournemouth 1 King (14)

Wolverhampton 1 Jiménez (83)

Newcastle United 2 Rondón (46) y Pérez (52)

Huddersfield Town 0

Leicester City 1 Evans (64)

Crystal Palace 4 Batshuayi (40 y 93), Zaha (70) y Milivojevic (81)

Arsenal .

Southampton . (14:05 GMT)

Manchester United .

Liverpool . (14:05 GMT)

-- Jornada 28 de la Premier League:

- Martes 26 de febrero: Cardiff City-Everton (19:45 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Wolverhampton Wanderers (19:45 GMT), Leicester City-Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45 GMT) y Newcastle United-Burnley (20:00 GMT).

- Miércoles 27 de febrero: Arsenal-Bournemouth (19:45 GMT), Southampton-Fulham (19:45 GMT), Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Manchester United (20:00 GMT), Liverpool-Watford (20:00 GMT) y Manchester City-West Ham United (20:00 GMT).