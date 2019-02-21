Clasificaciones tras la segunda etapa de la 65 edición

Jaén, 21 feb (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 65 edición de la Vuelta a Andalucía tras la disputa de la segunda etapa entre Sevilla y Torredonjimeno (Jaén), con 216 kilómetros de recorrido.
- Clasificación de la segunda etapa:
.1. Matteo Trentin (ITA-Mitchelton) 5h55:28
.2. Danny Van Poppel (HOL-Jumbo) m.t.
.3. Iván García Cortina (ESP-Bharain) m.t.
.4. Enrique Sanz (ESP-Euskadi) m.t.
.5. Manuel Belletti (ITA-Adrioni) m.t.
.6. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA-Wanti) m.t.
.7. Edward Planckaert (BEL-Sport Vlaanderen) m.t.
.8. Vincenzo Albanese (ITA-Bardiani) m.t.
.9. Michael Van Staeyen (BEL-Roomport) m.t.
10. Carlos Barbero (ESP-Movistar) m.t.
- Clasificación general:
.1. Tim Wellens (BEL-Lotto Soudal) 10h19:40
.2. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN-Astana) a 5
.3. Jack Haig (AUS-Mitchelton-Scott) m.t.
.4. Ion Izagirre (ESP-Astana) m.t.
.5. Marco Canola ((ITA-Nippo-Vini Fantini) a 9
.6. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL-Jumbo-Visma) m.t.
.7. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS-Gazprom-RusVelo) m.t.
.8. Pello Bilbao (ESP-Astana) m.t.
.9. Antwan Tolhoek (HOL-Jumbo) m.t.
10. Guillaume Martin (FRA-Wanty-Gobert) a 13
- General metas volantes:
.1. Michael Van Staeyen (Roomport) 5 puntos
.2. Kevn Van Melsen (Wanti) 5
.3. Alexandr Kulikosvky (Gazprom) 5
- General por puntos:
.1. Tim Wellens (Lotto) 28 puntos
.2. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton) 25
.3. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) 20
- General por equipos:
.1. Astana 30h.59:19
.2 Movistar a 40 s
.3 Jumbo a 54 s.