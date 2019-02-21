Diario Vasco

Servicios

Clasificaciones tras la segunda etapa de la 65 edición

Jaén, 21 feb (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 65 edición de la Vuelta a Andalucía tras la disputa de la segunda etapa entre Sevilla y Torredonjimeno (Jaén), con 216 kilómetros de recorrido.

- Clasificación de la segunda etapa:

.1. Matteo Trentin (ITA-Mitchelton) 5h55:28

.2. Danny Van Poppel (HOL-Jumbo) m.t.

.3. Iván García Cortina (ESP-Bharain) m.t.

.4. Enrique Sanz (ESP-Euskadi) m.t.

.5. Manuel Belletti (ITA-Adrioni) m.t.

.6. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA-Wanti) m.t.

.7. Edward Planckaert (BEL-Sport Vlaanderen) m.t.

.8. Vincenzo Albanese (ITA-Bardiani) m.t.

.9. Michael Van Staeyen (BEL-Roomport) m.t.

10. Carlos Barbero (ESP-Movistar) m.t.

- Clasificación general:

.1. Tim Wellens (BEL-Lotto Soudal) 10h19:40

.2. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN-Astana) a 5

.3. Jack Haig (AUS-Mitchelton-Scott) m.t.

.4. Ion Izagirre (ESP-Astana) m.t.

.5. Marco Canola ((ITA-Nippo-Vini Fantini) a 9

.6. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL-Jumbo-Visma) m.t.

.7. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS-Gazprom-RusVelo) m.t.

.8. Pello Bilbao (ESP-Astana) m.t.

.9. Antwan Tolhoek (HOL-Jumbo) m.t.

10. Guillaume Martin (FRA-Wanty-Gobert) a 13

- General metas volantes:

.1. Michael Van Staeyen (Roomport) 5 puntos

.2. Kevn Van Melsen (Wanti) 5

.3. Alexandr Kulikosvky (Gazprom) 5

- General por puntos:

.1. Tim Wellens (Lotto) 28 puntos

.2. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton) 25

.3. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) 20

- General por equipos:

.1. Astana 30h.59:19

.2 Movistar a 40 s

.3 Jumbo a 54 s.