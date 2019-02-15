Clasificaciones de la cuarta etapa y general

Medellín , 15 feb .- Clasificaciones de la cuarta etapa del Tour Colombia, de 144 kilómetros, disputada este viernes en un circuito en Medellín, y general.
- Clasificación cuarta etapa:
.1. Bob Jungels (LUX-Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 3h04:37
.2. Mihkel Raim (EST-Israel Cycling Academy) a 2
.3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA-Deceuninck-Quick Step) m.t
.4. Esteban Villarreal (ECU-Selección Ecuador) m.t
.5. Hideto Nakane (JAP-Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè) m.t
.6. Diego Ochoa (COL-Manzana Postobón) m.t
.7. Weimar Roldán (COL-Team Medellín) m.t
.8. Edwin Ávila (COL-Israel Cycling Academy) m.t
.9. Miguel Flórez (COL-Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) m.t
10. Daniel Muñoz (COL-Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) m.t
- Clasificación general individual:
.1. Bob Jungels (LUX-Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 10h24:13
.2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA-Deceuninck-Quick Step) a 2
.3. Rigoberto Urán (COL-EF Education First) a 4
.4. Daniel Martínez (COL-EF Education First) m.t
.5. Lawson Craddock (USA- EF Education First) m.t
.6. Egan Bernal (COL-Sky) a 12
.7. Jhonnatan Narváez (ECU-Sky) a 13
.8. Iván Ramiro Sosa (COL-Sky) a 14
.9. Sebastián Henao (COL-Sky) m.t
10. Miguel Ángel López (COL-Astana) a 18.