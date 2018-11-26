Diario Vasco

Resultados y clasificación de la decimotercera jornada

Redacción deportes, 26 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la decimotercera jornada.

-- Resultados de la 13ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Brighton 1 - Leicester City 1

Everton 1 - Cardiff City 0

Fulham 3 - Southampton 2

M. United 0 - Crystal Palace 0

Watford 0 - Liverpool 3

Tottenham 3 - Chelsea 1

- Domingo:

Bournemouth 1 - Arsenal 2

Wolverhampton 0 - Huddersfield 2

- Lunes:

Burnley 1 - Newcastle United 2

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 13 11 2 0 40 5 35

.2. Liverpool 13 10 3 0 26 5 33

.3. Tottenham 13 10 0 3 23 11 30

.4. Chelsea 13 8 4 1 28 11 28

.5. Arsenal 13 8 3 2 28 16 27

.6. Everton 13 6 4 3 20 15 22

.7. M. United 13 6 3 4 20 21 21

.8. Bournemouth 13 6 2 5 22 18 20

.9. Watford 13 6 2 5 17 17 20

10. Leicester City 13 5 3 5 18 17 18

11. Wolverhamton 13 4 4 5 12 15 16

12. Brighton 13 4 3 6 14 19 15

13. Newcastle 13 3 3 7 11 16 12

14. West Ham United 13 3 3 7 14 21 12

15. Huddersfield 13 2 4 7 8 22 10

16. Crystal Palace 13 2 3 8 8 17 9

17. Burnley 13 2 3 8 13 27 9

18. Southampton 13 1 5 7 10 24 8

19. Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8

20. Fulham 13 2 2 9 14 33 8

-- Jornada 14 de la Premier League:

- Viernes 30 de noviembre: Cardiff City-Wolverhampton (20:00 GMT).

- Sábado 1 de diciembre: Crystal Palace-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Huddersfield-Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Watford (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Newcastle United-West Ham United (15:00 GMT) y Southampton-Manchester United (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 2 de diciembre: Chelsea-Fulham (12:00 GMT), Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (14:05 GMT) y Liverpool-Everton (16:15 GMT).