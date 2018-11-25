Diario Vasco

Servicios

Programa de la quinta jornada

Madrid, 25 nov (EFE).- Programa de la quinta y penúltima jornada de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones.

.

-- Programa de la 5a. jornada

.- Martes 27 noviembre

A las 18.55 horas (17.55 GMT)

- GRUPO E

. AEK Atenas (GRE) - Ajax (HOL)

(Estadio Olímpico Spyros Louis, Atenas)

.

- GRUPO G

. CSKA Moscú (RUS) - Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

(Estadio Luzhniki, Moscú)

.

A las 21.00 horas (20.00 GMT)

- GRUPO E

. Bayern Múnich (ALE) - Benfica (POR)

(Allianz Arena, Múnich)

.

- GRUPO F

. Lyon (FRA) - Manchester City (ING)

(OL Stadium, Decines, Lyon)

. Hoffenheim (ALE) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

(Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim)

.

- GRUPO G

. Roma (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)

(Estadio Olímpico Roma)

.

- GRUPO H

. Juventus (ITA) - Valencia (ESP)

(Juventus Stadium, Turín)

. Manchester United (ING)- Young Boys (SUI)

(Old Trafford, Manchester)

.

.- Miércoles 28 noviembre

A las 18.55 horas (17.55 GMT)

- GRUPO A

. Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Mónaco (FRA)

(Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid)

.

- GRUPO D

. Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) - Galatasaray (TUR)

(Lokomotiv Stadium, Moscú)

.

A las 21.00 (20.00 GMT)

- GRUPO A

. Borussia Dortmund (ALE) - Club Brujas (BEL)

(Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund)

.

- GRUPO B

. Tottenham (ING) - Inter Milán (ITA)

(Estadio Wembley, Londres)

. PSV Eindhoven (HOL) - Barcelona (ESP)

(Phillips Stadium, Eindhoven)

.

- GRUPO C

. Nápoles (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB)

(Estadio San Paolo, Nápoles)

. París Saint Germain (FRA) - Liverpool (ING)

(Parque de los Príncipes, París)

.

- GRUPO D

. Oporto (POR) - Schalke (ALE)

(Estadio Do Dragao, Oporto).