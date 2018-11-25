Programa de la quinta jornada

Madrid, 25 nov (EFE).- Programa de la quinta y penúltima jornada de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones.
.
-- Programa de la 5a. jornada
.- Martes 27 noviembre
A las 18.55 horas (17.55 GMT)
- GRUPO E
. AEK Atenas (GRE) - Ajax (HOL)
(Estadio Olímpico Spyros Louis, Atenas)
.
- GRUPO G
. CSKA Moscú (RUS) - Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
(Estadio Luzhniki, Moscú)
.
A las 21.00 horas (20.00 GMT)
- GRUPO E
. Bayern Múnich (ALE) - Benfica (POR)
(Allianz Arena, Múnich)
.
- GRUPO F
. Lyon (FRA) - Manchester City (ING)
(OL Stadium, Decines, Lyon)
. Hoffenheim (ALE) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
(Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim)
.
- GRUPO G
. Roma (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)
(Estadio Olímpico Roma)
.
- GRUPO H
. Juventus (ITA) - Valencia (ESP)
(Juventus Stadium, Turín)
. Manchester United (ING)- Young Boys (SUI)
(Old Trafford, Manchester)
.
.- Miércoles 28 noviembre
A las 18.55 horas (17.55 GMT)
- GRUPO A
. Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Mónaco (FRA)
(Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid)
.
- GRUPO D
. Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) - Galatasaray (TUR)
(Lokomotiv Stadium, Moscú)
.
A las 21.00 (20.00 GMT)
- GRUPO A
. Borussia Dortmund (ALE) - Club Brujas (BEL)
(Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund)
.
- GRUPO B
. Tottenham (ING) - Inter Milán (ITA)
(Estadio Wembley, Londres)
. PSV Eindhoven (HOL) - Barcelona (ESP)
(Phillips Stadium, Eindhoven)
.
- GRUPO C
. Nápoles (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB)
(Estadio San Paolo, Nápoles)
. París Saint Germain (FRA) - Liverpool (ING)
(Parque de los Príncipes, París)
.
- GRUPO D
. Oporto (POR) - Schalke (ALE)
(Estadio Do Dragao, Oporto).