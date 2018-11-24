Resultados de la 13ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 24 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 13.
-- Resultados de la 13ª jornada:
- Sábado:
Brighton 1 - Leicester City 1
Everton 1 - Cardiff City 0
Fulham 3 - Southampton 2
M. United 0 - Crystal Palace 0
Watford 0 - Liverpool 3
Tottenham 3 - Chelsea 1
- Domingo:
Bournemouth . - Arsenal . (13:30 GMT)
Wolverhampton . - Huddersfield . (16:00 GMT)
- Lunes:
Burnley . - Newcastle United. (20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 13 11 2 0 40 5 35
.2. Liverpool 13 10 3 0 26 5 33
.3. Tottenham 13 10 0 3 23 11 30
.4. Chelsea 13 8 4 1 28 11 28
.5. Arsenal 12 7 3 2 26 15 24
.6. Everton 13 6 4 3 20 15 22
.7. M. United 13 6 3 4 20 21 21
.8. Bournemouth 12 6 2 4 21 16 20
.9. Watford 13 6 2 5 17 17 20
10. Leicester City 13 5 3 5 18 17 18
11. Wolves 12 4 4 4 12 13 16
12. Brighton 13 4 3 6 14 19 15
13. West Ham United 13 3 3 7 14 21 12
14. Newcastle 12 2 3 7 9 15 9
15. Crystal Palace 13 2 3 8 8 17 9
16. Burnley 12 2 3 7 12 25 9
17. Southampton 13 1 5 7 10 24 8
18. Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
19. Fulham 13 2 2 9 14 33 8
20. Huddersfield 12 1 4 7 6 22 7
-- Jornada 14 de la Premier League:
- Viernes 30 de noviembre: Cardiff City-Wolverhampton (20:00 GMT).
- Sábado 1 de diciembre: Crystal Palace-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Huddersfield-Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Watford (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Newcastle United-West Ham United (15:00 GMT) y Southampton-Manchester United (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 2 de diciembre: Chelsea-Fulham (12:00 GMT), Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (14:05 GMT) y Liverpool-Everton (16:15 GMT).