Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A de la Liga de Naciones

Madrid, 15 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A (Primera División) de la Liga de Naciones.
.
-- Resultados del Grupo A1
. 6 septiembre
Alemania 0 - Francia 0
. 9 septiembre
Francia 2 - Holanda 1
. 16 octubre
Francia 2 - Alemania 1
-- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
==========================
.1. Francia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
.2. Holanda 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
.3. Alemania 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
-- Próximos partidos:
. 16 noviembre
Holanda - Francia
. 19 noviembre
Alemania - Holanda
-- Resultados del Grupo A2
. 8 septiembre:
Suiza 6 - Islandia 0
. 11 septiembre:
Islandia 0 - Bélgica 3
. 12 octubre:
Bélgica 2 - Suiza 1
. 15 octubre:
Islandia 1 - Suiza 2
. 15 noviembre
Bélgica 2 - Islandia 0
.
-- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
==========================
.1. Bélgica 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
.2. Suiza 3 2 0 1 9 3 6
.3. Islandia 4 0 0 4 1 13 0
.
-- Próximos partidos:
. 18 noviembre
Suiza - Bélgica
.
-- Resultados del Grupo A3
. 7 septiembre
Italia 1 - Polonia 1
. 10 septiembre
Portugal 1 - Italia 0
. 11 octubre
Polonia 2 - Portugal 3
. 14 octubre
Polonia 0 - Italia 1
-- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
==========================
.1. Portugal 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
.2. Italia 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
.3. Polonia 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
. Próximos partidos:
. 17 noviembre
Italia - Portugal
. 20 noviembre
Portugal - Polonia
.
-- Resultados del Grupo A4
. 8 septiembre
Inglaterra 1 - España 2
. 11 septiembre
España 6 - Croacia 0
. 12 octubre
Croacia 0 - Inglaterra 0
. 15 octubre
España 2 - Inglaterra 3
. 15 noviembre
Croacia 3 - España 2
-- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
==========================
.1. España 4 2 0 2 12 7 6
.2. Inglaterra 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
.3. Croacia 3 1 1 1 3 8 4