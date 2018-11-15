Diario Vasco

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A de la Liga de Naciones

Madrid, 15 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A (Primera División) de la Liga de Naciones.

.

-- Resultados del Grupo A1

. 6 septiembre

Alemania 0 - Francia 0

. 9 septiembre

Francia 2 - Holanda 1

. 16 octubre

Francia 2 - Alemania 1

-- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

==========================

.1. Francia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

.2. Holanda 2 1 0 1 4 2 3

.3. Alemania 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

-- Próximos partidos:

. 16 noviembre

Holanda - Francia

. 19 noviembre

Alemania - Holanda

-- Resultados del Grupo A2

. 8 septiembre:

Suiza 6 - Islandia 0

. 11 septiembre:

Islandia 0 - Bélgica 3

. 12 octubre:

Bélgica 2 - Suiza 1

. 15 octubre:

Islandia 1 - Suiza 2

. 15 noviembre

Bélgica 2 - Islandia 0

.

-- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

==========================

.1. Bélgica 3 3 0 0 7 1 9

.2. Suiza 3 2 0 1 9 3 6

.3. Islandia 4 0 0 4 1 13 0

.

-- Próximos partidos:

. 18 noviembre

Suiza - Bélgica

.

-- Resultados del Grupo A3

. 7 septiembre

Italia 1 - Polonia 1

. 10 septiembre

Portugal 1 - Italia 0

. 11 octubre

Polonia 2 - Portugal 3

. 14 octubre

Polonia 0 - Italia 1

-- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

==========================

.1. Portugal 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

.2. Italia 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

.3. Polonia 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

. Próximos partidos:

. 17 noviembre

Italia - Portugal

. 20 noviembre

Portugal - Polonia

.

-- Resultados del Grupo A4

. 8 septiembre

Inglaterra 1 - España 2

. 11 septiembre

España 6 - Croacia 0

. 12 octubre

Croacia 0 - Inglaterra 0

. 15 octubre

España 2 - Inglaterra 3

. 15 noviembre

Croacia 3 - España 2

-- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

==========================

.1. España 4 2 0 2 12 7 6

.2. Inglaterra 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

.3. Croacia 3 1 1 1 3 8 4