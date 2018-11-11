Resultados de la 12ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 10 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 12.
-- Resultados de la 12ª jornada:
- Sábado:
Cardiff City 2 - Brighton 1
Huddersfield 1 - Leicester 1
Leicester 0 - Burnley 0
Newcastle 2 - Bournemouth 1
Southampton 1 - Watford 1
Crystal Palace 0 - Tottenham 1
- Domingo
Liverpool 2 - Fulham 0
Chelsea 0 - Everton 0
Arsenal 1 - Wolverhampton 1
Manchester City 3 - M. United 1
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 12 10 2 0 36 5 32
.2. Liverpool 12 9 3 0 23 5 30
.3. Chelsea 12 8 4 0 27 8 28
.4. Tottenham 12 9 0 3 20 10 27
.5. Arsenal 12 7 3 2 26 15 24
.6. Bournemouth 12 6 2 4 21 16 20
.7. Watford 12 6 1 4 17 14 20
.8. M. United 12 6 2 4 20 21 20
.9. Everton 12 5 3 3 19 15 19
10. Leicester 12 5 2 5 17 16 17
11. Wolverhampton 12 4 4 4 12 13 16
12. Brighton 12 4 2 6 13 18 14
13. West Ham United 12 3 3 6 14 18 12
14. Newcastle 12 2 3 7 9 15 9
15. Burnley 12 2 3 7 12 25 8
16. Crystal Palace 12 2 2 8 8 17 8
17. Southampton 12 1 5 6 8 21 8
18. Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
19. Huddersfield 12 1 4 7 6 22 7
20. Fulham 12 1 2 9 11 31 5
-- Jornada 13 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 24 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Cardiff City (15:00 GMT), Fulham-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Watford-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Manchester City (15:00 GMT y Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (15:00 GMT).
- Domingo 25 de noviembre: Bournemouth-Arsenal (13:30 GMT) y Wolverhampton Wanderers-Huddersfield (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 26 de noviembre: Burnley-Newcastle United (20:00 GMT).