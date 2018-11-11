Diario Vasco

Servicios

Resultados de la 12ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 10 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 12.

-- Resultados de la 12ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Cardiff City 2 - Brighton 1

Huddersfield 1 - Leicester 1

Leicester 0 - Burnley 0

Newcastle 2 - Bournemouth 1

Southampton 1 - Watford 1

Crystal Palace 0 - Tottenham 1

- Domingo

Liverpool 2 - Fulham 0

Chelsea 0 - Everton 0

Arsenal 1 - Wolverhampton 1

Manchester City 3 - M. United 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 12 10 2 0 36 5 32

.2. Liverpool 12 9 3 0 23 5 30

.3. Chelsea 12 8 4 0 27 8 28

.4. Tottenham 12 9 0 3 20 10 27

.5. Arsenal 12 7 3 2 26 15 24

.6. Bournemouth 12 6 2 4 21 16 20

.7. Watford 12 6 1 4 17 14 20

.8. M. United 12 6 2 4 20 21 20

.9. Everton 12 5 3 3 19 15 19

10. Leicester 12 5 2 5 17 16 17

11. Wolverhampton 12 4 4 4 12 13 16

12. Brighton 12 4 2 6 13 18 14

13. West Ham United 12 3 3 6 14 18 12

14. Newcastle 12 2 3 7 9 15 9

15. Burnley 12 2 3 7 12 25 8

16. Crystal Palace 12 2 2 8 8 17 8

17. Southampton 12 1 5 6 8 21 8

18. Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8

19. Huddersfield 12 1 4 7 6 22 7

20. Fulham 12 1 2 9 11 31 5

-- Jornada 13 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 24 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Cardiff City (15:00 GMT), Fulham-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Watford-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Manchester City (15:00 GMT y Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (15:00 GMT).

- Domingo 25 de noviembre: Bournemouth-Arsenal (13:30 GMT) y Wolverhampton Wanderers-Huddersfield (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 26 de noviembre: Burnley-Newcastle United (20:00 GMT).