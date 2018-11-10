Resultados de la 11a. jornada y clasificación

Berlín, 10 nov (EFE).-
- Resultados de la 11a. jornada
. Viernes 9 noviembre
Hannover 2 - Wolfsburgo 1
. Sábado 10 noviembre
Nuremberg 0- Stuttgart 2
Hoffenheim 2- Augsburgo 1
Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 - Hertha Berlín 1
Friburgo 1 - Maguncia 3
Werder Bremen 1 - Bor. Monchengladbach 3
Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Múnich 18.30
. Domingo 11 noviembre
RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen 15.30
Eintracht Fráncfort - Schalke 18.00
Hora CET (-1 GMT)
.
- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
===========================
.1. Borussia Dortmund 10 7 3 0 30 10 24
.2. Bor. Mönchengladbach 11 7 2 2 26 14 23
.3. Bayern Múnich 10 6 2 2 18 11 20
.4. Leipzig 10 5 4 1 19 9 19
.5. Hoffenheim 11 6 1 4 24 15 19
.6. Eintracht Fráncfort 10 5 2 3 23 13 17
.7. Werder Bremen 11 5 2 4 19 19 17
.8. Hertha Berlín 11 5 4 3 16 17 16
.9. Maguncia 11 4 3 4 10 12 15
10. Augsburgo 11 3 4 4 19 18 13
11. Friburgo 11 3 4 4 15 18 13
12. Wolfsburgo 11 3 3 5 15 17 12
13. Bayer Leverkusen 10 3 2 5 16 21 11
14. Schalke 10 3 1 6 8 12 10
15. Nüremberg 11 2 4 5 11 24 10
16. Hannover 11 2 3 6 14 22 9
17. Düsseldorf 11 2 2 7 10 25 8
18. Stuttgart 11 2 2 7 8 24 8
- Próxima jornada
. Viernes 23 noviembre
Bayer Leverkusen - Stuttgart 20.30
. Sábado 24 noviembre
Maguncia - Borussia Dortmund 15.30
Bayern Múnich - Fortuna Dusseldorf 15.30
Augsburgo - Eintracht Fráncfort 15.30
Hertha Berlín - Hoffenheim 15.30
Wolfsburgo - Leipzig 15.30
Schalke - Nuremberg 18.30
. Domingo 25 noviembre
Friburgo - Werder Bremen 15.30
Borussia Monchengladbach - Hannover 18.00
Hora CET (-1 GMT).