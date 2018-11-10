Diario Vasco

Resultados de la 11a. jornada y clasificación

Berlín, 10 nov (EFE).-

- Resultados de la 11a. jornada

. Viernes 9 noviembre

Hannover 2 - Wolfsburgo 1

. Sábado 10 noviembre

Nuremberg 0- Stuttgart 2

Hoffenheim 2- Augsburgo 1

Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 - Hertha Berlín 1

Friburgo 1 - Maguncia 3

Werder Bremen 1 - Bor. Monchengladbach 3

Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Múnich 18.30

. Domingo 11 noviembre

RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen 15.30

Eintracht Fráncfort - Schalke 18.00

Hora CET (-1 GMT)

.

- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

===========================

.1. Borussia Dortmund 10 7 3 0 30 10 24

.2. Bor. Mönchengladbach 11 7 2 2 26 14 23

.3. Bayern Múnich 10 6 2 2 18 11 20

.4. Leipzig 10 5 4 1 19 9 19

.5. Hoffenheim 11 6 1 4 24 15 19

.6. Eintracht Fráncfort 10 5 2 3 23 13 17

.7. Werder Bremen 11 5 2 4 19 19 17

.8. Hertha Berlín 11 5 4 3 16 17 16

.9. Maguncia 11 4 3 4 10 12 15

10. Augsburgo 11 3 4 4 19 18 13

11. Friburgo 11 3 4 4 15 18 13

12. Wolfsburgo 11 3 3 5 15 17 12

13. Bayer Leverkusen 10 3 2 5 16 21 11

14. Schalke 10 3 1 6 8 12 10

15. Nüremberg 11 2 4 5 11 24 10

16. Hannover 11 2 3 6 14 22 9

17. Düsseldorf 11 2 2 7 10 25 8

18. Stuttgart 11 2 2 7 8 24 8

- Próxima jornada

. Viernes 23 noviembre

Bayer Leverkusen - Stuttgart 20.30

. Sábado 24 noviembre

Maguncia - Borussia Dortmund 15.30

Bayern Múnich - Fortuna Dusseldorf 15.30

Augsburgo - Eintracht Fráncfort 15.30

Hertha Berlín - Hoffenheim 15.30

Wolfsburgo - Leipzig 15.30

Schalke - Nuremberg 18.30

. Domingo 25 noviembre

Friburgo - Werder Bremen 15.30

Borussia Monchengladbach - Hannover 18.00

Hora CET (-1 GMT).