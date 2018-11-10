Marcador de la 12ª jornada de la Premier

Redacción deportes, 10 nov (EFE).-
------------------------SÁBADO----------------------------------
Cardiff City 2 Paterson (28) y Bamba (90)
Brighton 1 Dunk (6)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Huddersfield 1 Pritchard (6)
West Ham 1 Felipe Anderson (74)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester City 0
Burnley 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle United 2 Rondón (7 y 40)
Bournemouth 1 Lerma (45+6)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 1 Gabbiadini (20)
Watford 1 Holebas (82)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Foyth (66)
------------------------DOMINGO---------------------------------
Liverpool
Fulham 13.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea
Everton 15.15
----------------------------------------------------------------
Arsenal
Wolverhampton 17.30
----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City
Manchester United 17.30
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Hora CET, -1 GMT)