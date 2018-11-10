Diario Vasco

Marcador de la 12ª jornada de la Premier

Redacción deportes, 10 nov (EFE).-

Cardiff City 2 Paterson (28) y Bamba (90)

Brighton 1 Dunk (6)

Huddersfield 1 Pritchard (6)

West Ham 1 Felipe Anderson (74)

Leicester City 0

Burnley 0

Newcastle United 2 Rondón (7 y 40)

Bournemouth 1 Lerma (45+6)

Southampton 1 Gabbiadini (20)

Watford 1 Holebas (82)

Crystal Palace 0

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Foyth (66)

Liverpool

Fulham 13.00

Chelsea

Everton 15.15

Arsenal

Wolverhampton 17.30

Manchester City

Manchester United 17.30

(Hora CET, -1 GMT)