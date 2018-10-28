Historial del campeonato del mundo de pilotos de F1

Diario Vasco

Redacción deportes, 28 oct (EFE).- Historial del campeonato del mundo de pilotos de Fórmula Uno:

- Mundial de pilotos:

Michael Schumacher (ALE) 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 y

2004

Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 y 1957

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 y 2018

Alain Prost (FRA) 1985, 1986, 1989 y 1993

Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 2010, 2011, 2012 y 2013

Jack Brabham (AUS) 1959, 1960 y 1966

Jackie Stewart (GBR) 1969, 1971 y 1973

Niki Lauda (AUT) 1975, 1977 y 1984

Nelson Piquet (BRA) 1981, 1983 y 1987

Ayrton Senna (BRA) 1988, 1990 y 1991

Alberto Ascari (ITA) 1952 y 1953

Graham Hill (GBR) 1962 y 1968

Jim Clark (GBR) 1963 y 1965

Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) 1972 y 1974

Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 1998 y 1999

Fernando Alonso (ESP) 2005 y 2006

Giuseppe Farina (ITA) 1950

Mike Hawthorn (GBR) 1958

Phil Hill (USA) 1961

John Surtees (GBR) 1964

Denny Hulme (NZL) 1967

Jochen Rindt (AUT) 1970

James Hunt (GBR) 1976

Mario Andretti (USA) 1978

Jody Scheckter (RSA) 1979

Alan Jones (AUS) 1980

Keke Rosberg (FIN) 1982

Nigel Mansell (GBR) 1992

Damon Hill (GBR) 1996

Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) 1997

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2007

Jenson Button (GBR) 2009

Nico Rosberg (ALE) 2016

- Títulos de pilotos por países:

Gran Bretaña 18

Alemania 12

Brasil 8

Argentina 5

Finlandia 4

Australia 4

Austria 4

Francia 4

Italia 3

Estados Unidos 2

España 2

Nueva Zelanda 1

Sudáfrica 1

Canadá 1.