Resultados de la 9ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 20 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 9.
-- Resultados de la 9ª jornada:
- Sábado
Chelsea 2 - M. United 2
Bournemouth 0 - Southampton 0
Cardiff 4 - Fulham 2
Manchester City 5 - Burnley 0
Newcastle 0 - Brighton 1
West Ham United 0 - Tottenham 1
Wolverhampton 0 - Watford 2
Huddersfield . - Liverpool . (16:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Everton . - Crystal Palace . (15:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Arsenal . - Leicester . (19:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23
.2. Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21
.3. Tottenham 9 6 3 0 16 7 21
.4. Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
.5. Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
.6. Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
.7. Watford 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
.8. Wolverhampton 9 4 3 2 9 8 15
.9. M. United 9 4 2 3 15 16 14
10. Leicester City 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
11. Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
12. Brighton 9 3 2 4 10 13 11
13. Burnley 9 2 2 5 10 17 8
14. Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
15. West Ham United 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
16. Southampton 9 1 3 5 6 14 6
17. Cardiff 9 1 2 6 8 19 5
18. Fulham 9 1 2 6 11 25 5
19. Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
20. Newcastle 9 0 2 7 6 14 2
-- Jornada 10 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 27 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT), Fulham-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Liverpool-Cardiff City (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Newcastle United (14:00 GMT), Watford-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT) y Leicester City-West Ham United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 21 de octubre: Burnley-Chelsea (12:30 GMT), Crystal Palace-Arsenal (12:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Everton (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 29 de octubre: Tottenham Hotpsur-Manchester City (19:00 GMT).