Diario Vasco

Servicios

Resultados de la 9ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 20 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 9.

-- Resultados de la 9ª jornada:

- Sábado

Chelsea 2 - M. United 2

Bournemouth 0 - Southampton 0

Cardiff 4 - Fulham 2

Manchester City 5 - Burnley 0

Newcastle 0 - Brighton 1

West Ham United 0 - Tottenham 1

Wolverhampton 0 - Watford 2

Huddersfield . - Liverpool . (16:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Everton . - Crystal Palace . (15:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Arsenal . - Leicester . (19:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23

.2. Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21

.3. Tottenham 9 6 3 0 16 7 21

.4. Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20

.5. Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18

.6. Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16 12 17

.7. Watford 9 5 1 3 13 12 16

.8. Wolverhampton 9 4 3 2 9 8 15

.9. M. United 9 4 2 3 15 16 14

10. Leicester City 8 4 0 4 14 12 12

11. Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12

12. Brighton 9 3 2 4 10 13 11

13. Burnley 9 2 2 5 10 17 8

14. Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7

15. West Ham United 9 2 1 6 8 14 7

16. Southampton 9 1 3 5 6 14 6

17. Cardiff 9 1 2 6 8 19 5

18. Fulham 9 1 2 6 11 25 5

19. Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3

20. Newcastle 9 0 2 7 6 14 2

-- Jornada 10 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 27 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT), Fulham-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Liverpool-Cardiff City (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Newcastle United (14:00 GMT), Watford-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT) y Leicester City-West Ham United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 21 de octubre: Burnley-Chelsea (12:30 GMT), Crystal Palace-Arsenal (12:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Everton (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 29 de octubre: Tottenham Hotpsur-Manchester City (19:00 GMT).