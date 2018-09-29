Diario Vasco

Resultados de la 7ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 29 sep (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 7.

-- Resultados de la 7ª jornada:

- Sábado

West Ham United 3 - M.United 1

Arsenal 2 - Watford 0

Everton 3 - Fulham 0

Huddersfield 0 - Tottenham 2

Manchester City 2 - Brighton 0

Newcastle 0 - Leicester 2

Wolverhampton 2 - Southampton 0

Chelsea 1 - Liverpool 1

- Domingo

Cardiff City . - Burnley . (15:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Bournemouth . - Crystal Palace . (19:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 7 6 1 0 21 3 19

.2. Liverpool 7 6 1 0 15 3 19

.3. Chelsea 7 5 2 0 15 5 17

.4. Tottenham 7 5 0 2 14 7 15

.5. Arsenal 7 5 0 2 14 9 15

.6. Watford 7 4 1 2 11 8 13

.7. Leicester 7 4 0 3 13 10 12

.8. Wolverhampton 7 3 3 1 8 6 12

.9. Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 10 11 10

10. M. United 7 3 1 3 10 12 10

11. Everton 7 2 3 2 11 11 9

12. Crystal Palace 6 2 1 3 4 6 7

13. West Ham United 7 2 2 4 8 12 7

14. Brighton 7 1 2 3 8 11 5

15. Southampton 7 1 2 4 6 11 5

16. Fulham 7 1 2 4 8 16 5

17. Burnley 6 1 1 4 7 10 4

18. Newcastle 7 0 2 5 4 10 2

19. Cardiff 6 0 2 4 3 14 2

20. Huddersfield 7 0 2 5 3 16 2

-- Jornada 8 de la Premier League:

- Viernes 5 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion (19:00 GMT)

- Sábado 6 de octubre: Burnley-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Everton (14:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Cardiff City (14:00 GMT), Watford-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Manchester United-Newcastle United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 7 de octubre: Fulham-Arsenal (11:00 GMT), Southampton-Chelsea (13:15 GMT) y Liverpool-Manchester City (15:30 GMT).