Resultados de la 7ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 29 sep (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 7.
-- Resultados de la 7ª jornada:
- Sábado
West Ham United 3 - M.United 1
Arsenal 2 - Watford 0
Everton 3 - Fulham 0
Huddersfield 0 - Tottenham 2
Manchester City 2 - Brighton 0
Newcastle 0 - Leicester 2
Wolverhampton 2 - Southampton 0
Chelsea 1 - Liverpool 1
- Domingo
Cardiff City . - Burnley . (15:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Bournemouth . - Crystal Palace . (19:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 7 6 1 0 21 3 19
.2. Liverpool 7 6 1 0 15 3 19
.3. Chelsea 7 5 2 0 15 5 17
.4. Tottenham 7 5 0 2 14 7 15
.5. Arsenal 7 5 0 2 14 9 15
.6. Watford 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
.7. Leicester 7 4 0 3 13 10 12
.8. Wolverhampton 7 3 3 1 8 6 12
.9. Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 10 11 10
10. M. United 7 3 1 3 10 12 10
11. Everton 7 2 3 2 11 11 9
12. Crystal Palace 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
13. West Ham United 7 2 2 4 8 12 7
14. Brighton 7 1 2 3 8 11 5
15. Southampton 7 1 2 4 6 11 5
16. Fulham 7 1 2 4 8 16 5
17. Burnley 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
18. Newcastle 7 0 2 5 4 10 2
19. Cardiff 6 0 2 4 3 14 2
20. Huddersfield 7 0 2 5 3 16 2
-- Jornada 8 de la Premier League:
- Viernes 5 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion (19:00 GMT)
- Sábado 6 de octubre: Burnley-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Everton (14:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Cardiff City (14:00 GMT), Watford-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Manchester United-Newcastle United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 7 de octubre: Fulham-Arsenal (11:00 GMT), Southampton-Chelsea (13:15 GMT) y Liverpool-Manchester City (15:30 GMT).