Resultados de la 6ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 22 sep (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 6.

-- Resultados de la 6ª jornada:

- Sábado

Fulham 1 - Watford 1

Burnley 4 - Bournemouth 0

Cardiff City 0 - Manchester City 5

Crystal Palace 0 - Newcastle 0

Leicester City 3 - Huddersfield 1

Liverpool 3 - Southampton 0

M. United 1 - Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 1 - Tottenham 2

- Domingo

West Ham United . - Chelsea . (12:30 GMT)

Arsenal . - Everton . (15:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Liverpool 6 6 0 0 14 2 18

.2. Manchester City 6 5 1 0 19 3 16

.3. Chelsea 5 5 0 0 14 4 15

.4. Watford 6 4 1 1 11 6 13

.5. Tottenham 6 4 0 2 12 7 12

.6. M. United 6 3 1 2 9 9 10

.7. Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 10 11 10

.8. Leicester 6 3 0 3 11 10 9

.9. Arsenal 5 3 0 2 10 9 9

10. Wolves 6 2 3 1 6 6 9

11. Crystal Palace 6 2 3 1 4 6 7

12. Everton 5 1 3 1 8 9 6

13. Brighton 5 1 2 2 8 9 5

14. Southampton 6 1 2 3 6 9 5

15. Fulham 5 1 2 3 8 13 5

16. Burnley 6 1 1 4 7 10 4

17. West Ham 5 1 0 4 5 11 3

18. Newcastle 6 0 2 4 4 8 2

19. Cardiff 6 0 2 4 3 14 2

20. Huddersfield 4 0 2 4 3 14 2

-- Jornada 7 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 29 de septiembre: West Ham United-Manchester United (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Watford (14:00 GMT), Everton-Fulham (14:00 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Manchester City-Brighton & Hove Albion (14:00 GMT), Newcastle United-Leicester City (14:00 GMT), Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton (14:00 GMT), Chelsea-Liverpol (14:00 GMT).

- Domingo 30 de septiembre: Cardiff City-Burnley (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 1 de octubre: Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (19:00 GMT).