Resultados de la 6ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 22 sep (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 6.
-- Resultados de la 6ª jornada:
- Sábado
Fulham 1 - Watford 1
Burnley 4 - Bournemouth 0
Cardiff City 0 - Manchester City 5
Crystal Palace 0 - Newcastle 0
Leicester City 3 - Huddersfield 1
Liverpool 3 - Southampton 0
M. United 1 - Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 1 - Tottenham 2
- Domingo
West Ham United . - Chelsea . (12:30 GMT)
Arsenal . - Everton . (15:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Liverpool 6 6 0 0 14 2 18
.2. Manchester City 6 5 1 0 19 3 16
.3. Chelsea 5 5 0 0 14 4 15
.4. Watford 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
.5. Tottenham 6 4 0 2 12 7 12
.6. M. United 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
.7. Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 10 11 10
.8. Leicester 6 3 0 3 11 10 9
.9. Arsenal 5 3 0 2 10 9 9
10. Wolves 6 2 3 1 6 6 9
11. Crystal Palace 6 2 3 1 4 6 7
12. Everton 5 1 3 1 8 9 6
13. Brighton 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
14. Southampton 6 1 2 3 6 9 5
15. Fulham 5 1 2 3 8 13 5
16. Burnley 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
17. West Ham 5 1 0 4 5 11 3
18. Newcastle 6 0 2 4 4 8 2
19. Cardiff 6 0 2 4 3 14 2
20. Huddersfield 4 0 2 4 3 14 2
-- Jornada 7 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 29 de septiembre: West Ham United-Manchester United (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Watford (14:00 GMT), Everton-Fulham (14:00 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Manchester City-Brighton & Hove Albion (14:00 GMT), Newcastle United-Leicester City (14:00 GMT), Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton (14:00 GMT), Chelsea-Liverpol (14:00 GMT).
- Domingo 30 de septiembre: Cardiff City-Burnley (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 1 de octubre: Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (19:00 GMT).