Diario Vasco

Servicios

Resultados y clasificación de la tercera jornada

(Corrige los puntos del Tottenham. Correcto:9)

Redacción deportes, 27 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la tercera jornada.

-- Resultados de la 2ª jornada:

- Sábado

Wolverhampton 1 - Mancester City 1

Arsenal 3 - West Ham 1

Bournemouth 2 - Everton 2

Huddersfield 0 - Cardiff 0

Southampton 1 - Leicester 2

Liverpool 1 - Brighton 0

- Domingo

Watford 2 - Crystal Palace 1

Fulham 4 - Burnley 2

Newcastle 1 - Chelsea 2

- Lunes

Manchester Utd 0 - Tottenham 3

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

.2. Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9

.3. Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

.4. Watord 3 3 0 0 7 2 9

.5. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7

.6. Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 6 3 7

.7. Leicester 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

.8. Everton 3 1 2 0 6 5 5

.9. Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

10. Crystal Palace 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

11. Fulham 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

12. Brighton 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

13. Manchester Utd 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

14. Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2

15. Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2

16. Newcastle 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

17. Southampton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

18. Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

18. Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 9 1

20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 9 0

-- Jornada 4ª:

- Sábado 1 de septiembre: Leicester-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Brighton-Fulham (14:00 GMT), Chelsea-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Southampton (14:00 GMT), Everton-Huddersfield (14:00 GMT), West Ham-Wolverhampton (14:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Newcastle (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 2 de septiembre: Cardiff-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Manchester United (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Tottenham (15:00 GMT).