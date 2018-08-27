Resultados y clasificación de la tercera jornada

(Corrige los puntos del Tottenham. Correcto:9)
Redacción deportes, 27 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la tercera jornada.
-- Resultados de la 2ª jornada:
- Sábado
Wolverhampton 1 - Mancester City 1
Arsenal 3 - West Ham 1
Bournemouth 2 - Everton 2
Huddersfield 0 - Cardiff 0
Southampton 1 - Leicester 2
Liverpool 1 - Brighton 0
- Domingo
Watford 2 - Crystal Palace 1
Fulham 4 - Burnley 2
Newcastle 1 - Chelsea 2
- Lunes
Manchester Utd 0 - Tottenham 3
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
.2. Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
.3. Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
.4. Watord 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
.5. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
.6. Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
.7. Leicester 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
.8. Everton 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
.9. Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
10. Crystal Palace 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
11. Fulham 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
12. Brighton 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
13. Manchester Utd 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
14. Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
15. Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
16. Newcastle 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
17. Southampton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
18. Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
18. Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
-- Jornada 4ª:
- Sábado 1 de septiembre: Leicester-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Brighton-Fulham (14:00 GMT), Chelsea-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Southampton (14:00 GMT), Everton-Huddersfield (14:00 GMT), West Ham-Wolverhampton (14:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Newcastle (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 2 de septiembre: Cardiff-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Manchester United (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Tottenham (15:00 GMT).