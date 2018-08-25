Diario Vasco

Resultados de la 3ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 25 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 3.

-- Resultados de la 2ª jornada:

- Sábado

Wolverhampton 1 - Mancester City 1

Arsenal 3 - West Ham 1

Bournemouth 2 - Everton 2

Huddersfield 0 - Cardiff 0

Southampton 1 - Leicester 2

Liverpool . - Brighton .(16:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Watford . - Crystal Palace .(12:30 GMT)

Fulham . - Burnley .(15:00 GMT)

Newcastle . - Chelsea .(15:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Manchester Utd . - Tottenham .(19:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7

.2. Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 6 3 7

.3. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

.4. Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6 2 6

.5. Watord 2 2 0 0 5 1 3

.6. Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

.7. Leicester 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

.8. Everton 3 1 2 0 6 5 5

.9. Manchester Utd 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

10. Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

11. Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

12. Brighton 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

13. Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2

14. Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2

15. Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

16. Southampton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

17. Burnley 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

18. Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 9 1

19. Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 9 0

-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 1 de septiembre: Leicester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-Fulham (14:00 GMT), Chelsea-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Southampton (14:00 GMT), Everton-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Newcastle United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 2 de septiembre: Cardiff City-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Manchester United (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT).