Resultados de la 3ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 25 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 3.
-- Resultados de la 2ª jornada:
- Sábado
Wolverhampton 1 - Mancester City 1
Arsenal 3 - West Ham 1
Bournemouth 2 - Everton 2
Huddersfield 0 - Cardiff 0
Southampton 1 - Leicester 2
Liverpool . - Brighton .(16:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Watford . - Crystal Palace .(12:30 GMT)
Fulham . - Burnley .(15:00 GMT)
Newcastle . - Chelsea .(15:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Manchester Utd . - Tottenham .(19:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
.2. Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
.3. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
.4. Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
.5. Watord 2 2 0 0 5 1 3
.6. Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
.7. Leicester 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
.8. Everton 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
.9. Manchester Utd 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10. Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11. Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
12. Brighton 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
13. Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
14. Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
15. Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16. Southampton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
17. Burnley 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
18. Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
19. Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 1 de septiembre: Leicester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-Fulham (14:00 GMT), Chelsea-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Southampton (14:00 GMT), Everton-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Newcastle United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 2 de septiembre: Cardiff City-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Manchester United (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT).