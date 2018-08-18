Resultados de la 2ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 18 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 2.
-- Resultados de la 2ª jornada:
- Sábado
Cardiff 0 - Newcastle 0
Everton 2 - Southampton 1
Leicester 2 - Wolverhampton 0
Tottenham 3 - Fulham 1
West Ham 1 - Bournemouth 2
Chelsea . - Arsenal .(16:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Burnley . - Watford .(12:30 GMT)
Manchester City . - Huddersfield .(12:30 GMT)
Brighton . - Manchester Utd .(15:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Crystal Palace . - Liverpool .(19:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
.2. Bournemouth 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
.3. Everton 2 2 1 0 4 3 4
.4. Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
.5. Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
.6. Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
.7. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
.8. Watord 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
.9. Leicester 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10. Manchester Utd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
11. Burnley 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12. Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
13. Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14. Wolverhampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
15. Cardiff 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16. Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17. Brighton 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18. Huddersfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19. Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
20. West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
-- Jornada 3 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 25 de agosto: Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-West Ham United (14:00 GMT), Bournemouth-Everton (14:00 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Cardiff City (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Leicester City (14:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Brighton & Hove Albion (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 26 de agosto: Watford-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT), Fulham-Burnley (15:00 GMT) y Newcastle United-Chelsea (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 27 de agosto: Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur (19:00 GMT).