Resultados de la 2ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 18 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 2.

-- Resultados de la 2ª jornada:

- Sábado

Cardiff 0 - Newcastle 0

Everton 2 - Southampton 1

Leicester 2 - Wolverhampton 0

Tottenham 3 - Fulham 1

West Ham 1 - Bournemouth 2

Chelsea . - Arsenal .(16:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Burnley . - Watford .(12:30 GMT)

Manchester City . - Huddersfield .(12:30 GMT)

Brighton . - Manchester Utd .(15:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Crystal Palace . - Liverpool .(19:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

.2. Bournemouth 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

.3. Everton 2 2 1 0 4 3 4

.4. Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

.5. Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

.6. Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

.7. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

.8. Watord 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

.9. Leicester 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

10. Manchester Utd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

11. Burnley 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

12. Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

13. Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

14. Wolverhampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

15. Cardiff 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

16. Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

17. Brighton 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

18. Huddersfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

19. Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

20. West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 6 0

-- Jornada 3 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 25 de agosto: Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-West Ham United (14:00 GMT), Bournemouth-Everton (14:00 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Cardiff City (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Leicester City (14:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Brighton & Hove Albion (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 26 de agosto: Watford-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT), Fulham-Burnley (15:00 GMT) y Newcastle United-Chelsea (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 27 de agosto: Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur (19:00 GMT).