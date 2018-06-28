La sorprendente vida de la chica enfadada del meme 'Novio mirando a otra'

Newsletters exclusivasSé el primero en enterarteMás información
El meme del «novio mirando a otra» es viral en todo el mundo y no ha pasado desapercibido ni por Facebook, ni Twitter, ni WhatsApp. Este meme se ha utilizado para ironizar sobre muchos temas de actualidad.
Un tuitero, llamado Ernie Smith, ha encontrado más fotos de la chica cabreada Carla Ramos. Este afirma que su vida es «alucinante».
Carla es una joven modelo catalana y ha posado antes en más fotografías distribuidas por 'Getty Images' y sacadas por su novio Antonio Guillem.
El tuitero nos dice a ver si conocemos a la chica de la derecha y que tiene algo para enseñarnos:
Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Ella se queda en shock cuando mira a su móvil
She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Muy en shock:
I mean, really shocked. pic.twitter.com/uCoCqsCFtx— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Absolutamente incrédula:
Absolutely in disbelief. pic.twitter.com/hNgatM3lOa— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Sus amigos también están asombrados:
Her friends are shocked, too. pic.twitter.com/oGL2fPbYsh— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Cuando usa su ordenador portatil también se asombra:
She's even shocked when using a laptop. pic.twitter.com/Yq4liF0Ygh— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Y también se asombra con su amiga:
And thing are shocking even when she's with her friend. pic.twitter.com/CVKsVpMzy8— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Hasta cuando usa camiseta azul, pero no tanto como de costumbre:
She's even shocked when wearing a blue shirt. But not as shocked as she usually is. pic.twitter.com/e6hR2IF5pr— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Si el tuitero fuera ella, también estaría en shock todo el rato:
If I were her, I would just be in a constant shocked state all the time. pic.twitter.com/onaWiVDdLJ— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
Sobretodo cuando usa gafas:
Especially when wearing glasses. pic.twitter.com/gGthB92koY— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O cuando lee una carta, mientras sigue frente a una pantalla.
Or reading a letter, while still in front of a screen. pic.twitter.com/Uy7eWRpqn2— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O mientras mira el teléfono de otra persona
Or while looking at someone else's phone. pic.twitter.com/SRrujhFlRw— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O al comprar algo online en una cafetería.
Or while paying for something online at the coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/52dQzTLCl3— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O mientras estás en la playa en un buen día.
Or while at the beach on a nice day. pic.twitter.com/8wqm4puWTR— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O mientras camina por la calle con una chaqueta roja.
Or while walking down the street in a red jacket. pic.twitter.com/XukVK2MuQn— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O mientras repasa el informe anual con una compañera de trabajo.
Or while going over the annual report with a coworker. pic.twitter.com/UnWvdnfgbz— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018
O incluso sin teléfono.
Or, even without a phone at all. pic.twitter.com/qEJAN0FXat— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) 25 de junio de 2018