La sorprendente vida de la chica enfadada del meme 'Novio mirando a otra'

La sorprendente vida de la chica enfadada del meme 'Novio mirando a otra'

Un tuitero ha encontrado más fotos de la chica cabreada del famoso meme llamada Carla Ramos

DVSan Sebastián

El meme del «novio mirando a otra» es viral en todo el mundo y no ha pasado desapercibido ni por Facebook, ni Twitter, ni WhatsApp. Este meme se ha utilizado para ironizar sobre muchos temas de actualidad.

Un tuitero, llamado Ernie Smith, ha encontrado más fotos de la chica cabreada Carla Ramos. Este afirma que su vida es «alucinante».

Carla es una joven modelo catalana y ha posado antes en más fotografías distribuidas por 'Getty Images' y sacadas por su novio Antonio Guillem.

El tuitero nos dice a ver si conocemos a la chica de la derecha y que tiene algo para enseñarnos:

Ella se queda en shock cuando mira a su móvil

Muy en shock:

Absolutamente incrédula:

Sus amigos también están asombrados:

Cuando usa su ordenador portatil también se asombra:

Y también se asombra con su amiga:

Hasta cuando usa camiseta azul, pero no tanto como de costumbre:

Si el tuitero fuera ella, también estaría en shock todo el rato:

Sobretodo cuando usa gafas:

O cuando lee una carta, mientras sigue frente a una pantalla.

O mientras mira el teléfono de otra persona

O al comprar algo online en una cafetería.

O mientras estás en la playa en un buen día.

O mientras camina por la calle con una chaqueta roja.

O mientras repasa el informe anual con una compañera de trabajo.

O incluso sin teléfono.

Lo + leído


Top 50

Patrocinada

Noticias relacionadas

Contenido Patrocinado

Fotos

Vídeos

Utilizamos “cookies” propias y de terceros para elaborar información estadística y mostrarle publicidad, contenidos y servicios personalizados a través del análisis de su navegación. Si continúa navegando acepta su uso. Más información y cambio de configuración.