Resultados de la 23ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 13 ene (EFE).- Resultados de la jornada 23 y clasificación de la Premier League.
- Resultados de la 23ª jornada:
. Sábado
Chelsea 0 - Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 1 - Burnley 0
Huddersfield 1 - West Ham 4
Newcastle 1 - Swansea 1
Watford 2 - Southampton 2
West Bromwich 2 - Brighton 0
Tottenham . - Everton . (18:30 CET/17:30 GMT)
. Domingo
Bournemouth . - Arsenal . (14:30 CET/13:30 GMT)
Liverpool . - Manchester City . (17:00 CET/16:00 GMT)
. Lunes
Manchester Utd . - Stoke . (21:00 CET/20:00 GMT)
- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62
.2. Manchester Utd 22 14 5 3 45 16 47
.3. Chelsea 23 14 5 4 41 16 47
.4. Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44
.5. Tottenham 22 12 5 5 42 21 41
.6. Arsenal 22 11 6 5 40 28 39
.7. Burnley 23 9 7 7 19 20 34
.8. Leicester 23 8 7 8 34 32 31
.9. Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27
10. Watford 23 7 5 11 33 42 26
11. West Ham 23 6 7 10 29 41 25
12. Crystal Palace 23 6 7 10 21 33 25
13. Huddersfield 23 6 6 11 19 39 24
14. Newcastle 23 6 5 12 21 31 23
15. Brighton 23 5 8 10 17 29 23
16. Southampton 23 4 9 10 23 34 21
17. Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21
18. Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20
19. West Bromwich 23 3 10 10 18 30 19
20. Swansea 23 4 5 14 14 35 17
- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:
. Sábado 20 de enero: Brighton & Hove Albion-Chelsea (13:30/12:30 GMT), Arsenal-Crystal Palace (16:00/15:00 GMT), Burnley-Manchester United (16:00/15:00 GMT), Everton-West Bromwich Albion (16:00/15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Watford (16:00/15:00 GMT), Stoke City-Huddersfield Town (16:00/15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Bournemouth (16:00/15:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Newcastle United (18:30/17:30 GMT).
. Domingo 21 de enero: Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur (17:00/16:00 GMT).
. Lunes 22 de enero: Swansea City-Liverpool (21:00/20:00 GMT).