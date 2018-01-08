El Brighton remonta ante el Crystal Palace y se mete en dieciseisavos

Redacción deportes, 8 dic (EFE).- El Brighton se clasificó este lunes para los dieciseisavos de final de la FA Cup inglesa de fútbol tras derrotar con remontada al Crystal Palace (2-1) en un duelo entre equipos de la Premier League.
El Crystal Palace se adelantó en el marcador en el minuto 25 merced a un tanto de Dale Stephens, pero el Brighton logró la igualada con un potente disparo desde fuera del área del maliense Bakary Sako en el 69, y cerró la victoria en el 87 gracias aun gol de cabeza de Glenn Murray tras una falta.
Este partido ha sido el primero oficial en Inglaterra en el que se ha utilizado el sistema de videoarbitraje VAR, aunque no hubo necesidad de recurrir a él.
- Resultados 1/32 de final:
. Lunes
BRIGHTON 2 - Crystal Palace 1
. Viernes
LIVERPOOL 2 - Everton 1
MANCHESTER UNITED 2 - Derby County 0
. Sábado
Fleetwood Town 0 - Leicester 0
MIDDLESBROUGH 2 - Sunderland 0
Bournemouth 2 - Wigan 2
Aston Villa 1 - PETERBOROUGH 3
BIRMINGHAM 1 - Burton 0
Blackburn Rovers 0 - HULL CITY 1
Bolton Wanderers 1 - HUDDERSFIELD 2
Brentford 0 - NOTTS COUNTY 1
Cardiff 0 - Mansfield Town 0
Carlisle United 0 - Sheffield Wednesday 0
COVENTRY 2 - Stoke 1
Doncaster Rovers 0 - ROCHDALE 1
Exeter 0 - WEST BROMWICH 2
Fulham 0 - SOUTHAMPTON 1
Ipswich Town 0 - SHEFFIELD 1
MANCHESTER CITY 4 - Burnley 1
MILLWALL 4 - Barnsley 1
NEWCASTLE UNITED 3 - Luton Town 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 - MILTON KEYNES DONS 1
Stevenage 0 - Reading 0
WATFORD 3 - Bristol City 0
Wolverhampton 0 - Swansea 0
Wycombe Wanderers 1 - PRESTON NORTH END 5
YEOVIL TOWN 2 - Bradford City 0
Norwich City 0 - Chelsea 0
. Domingo
NEWPORT COUNTY 2 - Leeds United 1
Shrewsbury Town 0 - West Ham 0
TOTTENHAM 3 - Wimbledon 0
NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4 - Arsenal 2
.
- Clasificados para dieciseisavos de final: Liverpool, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Peterborough, Birmingham, Hull, Huddersfield, Notts County, Coventry, Rochdale, West Bromwich, Southampton, Sheffield United, Manchester City, Millwall, Newcastle, Milton Keynes, Watford, Preston, Yeovil Town, Newport County, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest y Brighton.
- Desempates (replay): Norwich City-Chelsea, Fleetwood Town-Leicester, Bournemouth-Wigan, Cardiff-Mansfield, Carlisle United- Sheffield Wednesday, Stevenage-Reading y Wolverhampton-Swansea, Shrewsbury-West Ham.