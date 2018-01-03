Londres, 3 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima segunda jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
.
- Resultados 22ª jornada:
. Lunes 1 enero
Brighton 2 - Bournemouth 2
Burnley 1 - Liverpool 2
Leicester 3 - Huddersfield 0
Stoke City 0 - Newcastle 1
Everton 0 - Manchester United 2
. Martes 2 enero
Southampton 1 - Crystal Palace 2
Swansea City 0 - Tottenham 2
West Ham 2 - West Bromwich 1
Manchester City 3 - Watford 1
. Miércoles 3 enero
Arsenal 2 - Chelsea 2
- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62
.2. Manchester Utd. 22 14 5 3 45 16 47
.3. Chelsea 22 14 4 4 41 16 46
.4. Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44
.5. Tottenham 21 12 4 5 41 20 40
.6. Arsenal 22 11 6 5 40 28 39
.7. Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34
.8. Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30
.9. Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27
10. Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25
11. Huddersfield 22 6 6 10 18 35 24
12. Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23
13. Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22
14. Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22
15. Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21
16. West Ham 21 5 6 10 24 39 21
17. Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20
18. Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20
19. West Bromwich 22 2 10 10 16 30 16
20. Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16
- Próxima jornada:
. Sábado 13 enero:
Chelsea - Leicester 16:00
Crystal Palace - Burnley 16:00
Huddersfield - West Ham 16:00
Newcastle - Swansea City 16:00
Watford - Southampton 16:00
West Bromwich - Brighton & Hove 16:00
Tottenham - Everton 18.30
. Domingo 14 enero
Bournemouth - Arsenal 14:30
Liverpool - Manchester City 17.00
. Lunes 15 enero
Manchester United - Stoke City 21.00
(Hora CET. -1 GMT).