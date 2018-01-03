Diario Vasco

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima segunda jornada

Londres, 3 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima segunda jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

.

- Resultados 22ª jornada:

. Lunes 1 enero

Brighton 2 - Bournemouth 2

Burnley 1 - Liverpool 2

Leicester 3 - Huddersfield 0

Stoke City 0 - Newcastle 1

Everton 0 - Manchester United 2

. Martes 2 enero

Southampton 1 - Crystal Palace 2

Swansea City 0 - Tottenham 2

West Ham 2 - West Bromwich 1

Manchester City 3 - Watford 1

. Miércoles 3 enero

Arsenal 2 - Chelsea 2

- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62

.2. Manchester Utd. 22 14 5 3 45 16 47

.3. Chelsea 22 14 4 4 41 16 46

.4. Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44

.5. Tottenham 21 12 4 5 41 20 40

.6. Arsenal 22 11 6 5 40 28 39

.7. Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34

.8. Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30

.9. Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27

10. Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25

11. Huddersfield 22 6 6 10 18 35 24

12. Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23

13. Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22

14. Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22

15. Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21

16. West Ham 21 5 6 10 24 39 21

17. Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20

18. Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20

19. West Bromwich 22 2 10 10 16 30 16

20. Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16

- Próxima jornada:

. Sábado 13 enero:

Chelsea - Leicester 16:00

Crystal Palace - Burnley 16:00

Huddersfield - West Ham 16:00

Newcastle - Swansea City 16:00

Watford - Southampton 16:00

West Bromwich - Brighton & Hove 16:00

Tottenham - Everton 18.30

. Domingo 14 enero

Bournemouth - Arsenal 14:30

Liverpool - Manchester City 17.00

. Lunes 15 enero

Manchester United - Stoke City 21.00

(Hora CET. -1 GMT).