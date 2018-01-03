Diario Vasco

Marcador de la vigésima segunda jornada

Londres, 3 ene (EFE).- Marcador de la vigésima segunda jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

----------------------- MARTES ---------------------------------

Southampton 1 Shane Long (17)

Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur (69), Luka Milivojevic (80)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea City 0

Tottenham 2 Llorente (12), Dele Alli (89)

----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 2 Andy Carroll (59 y 93)

West Bromwich 1 James McClean (31)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City 3 Sterling (1), Christian Kabasele (13, p.p),

Agüero (63)

Watford 1 Andre Gray (82)

------------------------ LUNES ---------------------------------

Brighton & Hove 2 Knockaert (5) y Murray (48)

Bournemouth 2 Cook (33) y Wilson (79)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Gudmundsson (88)

Liverpool 2 Mane (61) y Klavan (94)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 3 Mahrez (53), Slimani (60) y Albrighton (92)

Huddersfield 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 0

Newcastle 1 Ayoze Pérez (73)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 0

Manchester United 2 Martial (57) y Lingard (81)

--------------------- MIÉRCOLES --------------------------------

Arsenal 2 Wilshere (63), Bellerín (92)

Chelsea 2 Hazard (67p), Marcos Alonso (84)

----------------------------------------------------------------

- Próxima jornada

. Sábado 13 enero:

Chelsea - Leicester 16:00

Crystal Palace - Burnley 16:00

Huddersfield - West Ham 16:00

Newcastle - Swansea City 16:00

Watford - Southampton 16:00

West Bromwich - Brighton & Hove 16:00

Tottenham - Everton 18.30

. Domingo 14 enero

Bournemouth - Arsenal 14:30

Liverpool - Manchester City 17.00

. Lunes 15 enero

Manchester United - Stoke City 21.00

(Hora CET. -1 GMT).