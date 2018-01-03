Londres, 3 ene (EFE).- Marcador de la vigésima segunda jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
----------------------- MARTES ---------------------------------
Southampton 1 Shane Long (17)
Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur (69), Luka Milivojevic (80)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea City 0
Tottenham 2 Llorente (12), Dele Alli (89)
----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 2 Andy Carroll (59 y 93)
West Bromwich 1 James McClean (31)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City 3 Sterling (1), Christian Kabasele (13, p.p),
Agüero (63)
Watford 1 Andre Gray (82)
------------------------ LUNES ---------------------------------
Brighton & Hove 2 Knockaert (5) y Murray (48)
Bournemouth 2 Cook (33) y Wilson (79)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 1 Gudmundsson (88)
Liverpool 2 Mane (61) y Klavan (94)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester 3 Mahrez (53), Slimani (60) y Albrighton (92)
Huddersfield 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City 0
Newcastle 1 Ayoze Pérez (73)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 0
Manchester United 2 Martial (57) y Lingard (81)
--------------------- MIÉRCOLES --------------------------------
Arsenal 2 Wilshere (63), Bellerín (92)
Chelsea 2 Hazard (67p), Marcos Alonso (84)
----------------------------------------------------------------
- Próxima jornada
. Sábado 13 enero:
Chelsea - Leicester 16:00
Crystal Palace - Burnley 16:00
Huddersfield - West Ham 16:00
Newcastle - Swansea City 16:00
Watford - Southampton 16:00
West Bromwich - Brighton & Hove 16:00
Tottenham - Everton 18.30
. Domingo 14 enero
Bournemouth - Arsenal 14:30
Liverpool - Manchester City 17.00
. Lunes 15 enero
Manchester United - Stoke City 21.00
(Hora CET. -1 GMT).