Marcador de la decimonovena jornada

Redacción Deportes, 23 dic (EFE).- Marcador de la decimonovena jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

----------------------- VIERNES ---------------------------------

Arsenal 3 Coutinho (26), Salah (52), Firmino (71)

Liverpool 3 Alexis Sánchez (53), Xhaka (56), Ozil (58)

----------------------- SÁBADO ----------------------------------

Everton 0

Chelsea 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Brighton & Hove 1 Gross (64)

Watford 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City 4 Agüero (27, 79), Sterling (53) y Danilo

(85)

Bournemouth 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton 1 Austin (24)

Huddersfield 1 Depoitre (64)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 3 Allen (19), Choupo-Moting (45), Sobhi (95)

West Bromwich 1 Rondón (51)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 1 Ayew (77)

Crystal Palace 1 Milivojevic (59 pen)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 2 Arnautovic (6), Ayer (68)

Newcastle 3 Saivet (10), Diame (52), Atsu (60)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 0

Tottenham 3 Kane (7 pen, 69 y 79)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester - 20.45 (19.45 GMT)

Manchester United -

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Vigésima jornada:

. Martes 26 diciembre

Tottenham - Southampton 13:30

Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00

Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00

Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00

Manchester United - Burnley 16:00

Watford - Leicester 16:00

West Bromwich - Everton 16:00

Liverpool - Swansea 18.30

. Miércoles 27 diciembre

Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45

. Jueves 28 diciembre

Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00

Hora CET (-1 GMT).