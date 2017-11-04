Resultados de la 11ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 4 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 11.
-- Resultados de la 11ª jornada:
- Sábado
Stoke 2 - Leicester 2
Huddersfield 1 - West Bromwich 0
Newcastle 0 - Bournemouth 1
Southampton 0 - Burnley 1
Swansea 0 - Brighton 1
West Ham . - Liverpool .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Tottenham . - Crystal Palace .(12:00 GMT)
Manchester City . - Arsenal .(14:15 GMT)
Chelsea . - Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)
Everton . - Watford .(16:30 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 28
.2. Manchester Utd 10 7 2 1 23 4 23
.3. Tottenham 10 6 2 2 19 7 20
.4. Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 19
.5. Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 19
.6. Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 19
.7. Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 16
.8. Brighton 11 4 3 4 11 11 15
.9. Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15
10. Huddersfield 11 4 3 4 8 13 15
11. Newcastle 11 4 2 5 10 10 14
12. Leicester 11 3 4 4 16 16 13
13. Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
14. Stoke 11 3 3 5 13 22 12
15. West Bromwich 11 2 4 5 9 14 10
16. Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 10
17. West Ham 10 2 3 5 10 19 9
18. Swansea 11 2 2 7 7 13 8
19. Everton 10 2 2 6 7 20 8
20. Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 4
-- Jornada 12 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 18 de noviembre: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Huddersfield Town (15:00 GMT), Burnley-Swansea City (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Manchester City (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (15:00 GMT) y Manchester United-Newcastle United (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 19 de noviembre: Watford-West Ham United (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 20 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Stoke City (20:00 GMT).