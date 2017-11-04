Goleadores y marcador de la 11ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 4 nov (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la undécima jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------
Stoke 2 Shaqiri (39), Crouch (73)
Leicester 2 Iborra (33), Mahrez (60)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Huddersfield 1 Van La Parra (44)
West Bromwich 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle 0
Bournemouth 1 Cook (90+2)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 0
Burnley 1 Vokes (81)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 0
Brighton 1 Murray (29)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 1 Lanzini (55)
Liverpool 4 Salah (21, 75), Matip (24), Oxlade-Chamberlain (56)
------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------
Tottenham .
Crystal Palace .(12:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City .
Arsenal .(14:15 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea .
Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton .
Watford .(16:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 12 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 18 de noviembre: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Huddersfield Town (15:00 GMT), Burnley-Swansea City (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Manchester City (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (15:00 GMT) y Manchester United-Newcastle United (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 19 de noviembre: Watford-West Ham United (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 20 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Stoke City (20:00 GMT).