Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J

Madrid, 2 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J de la Liga Europa

.

-- Resultados:

- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (21.05):

Zorya 0 - Ostersund 2

Hertha Berlín 0 - Athletic 0

.

- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (19.00):

Athletic 0 - Zorya 1

Ostersund 1 - Hertha Berlín 0

- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (19.00):

Ostersund 2 - Athletic 2

Zorya 2 - Hertha Berlín 1

- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (21.05):

Athletic Club 1 - Ostersund 0

Hertha Berlín 2 - Zorya 0

- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

=================================

.1. Ostersund 4 2 1 1 5 3 7

.2. Zorya 4 2 0 2 3 5 6

.3. Athletic 4 1 2 1 3 3 5

.4. Hertha Berlín 4 1 1 2 3 3 4

- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (19.00):

Ostersund - Zorya

Athletic - Hertha Berlín

- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (21.05):

Zorya - Athletic

Hertha Berlín - Ostersund.