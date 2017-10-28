Marcador de la 10ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 28 oct (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la décima jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------
Manchester Utd 1 Martial (82)
Tottenham 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Arsenal 2 Kolasinac (51), Ramsey (58)
Swansea 1 Clucas (22)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 2 Milivojevic (50,p), Zaha (90+7)
West Ham 2 Hernández (31), A.Ayew (43)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 3 Sturridge (50), Firmino (58), Wijnaldum (75)
Huddersfield 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 0
Stoke 1 Fletcher (16)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 2 Rodríguez (13), Phillips (90+2)
Manchester City 3 Sané (10), Fernandinho (15), Sterling (64)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth .
Chelsea .(18:30/16:30 GMT)
------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------
Brighton .
Southampton .(13:30/12:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester .
Everton .(16:00/15:00 GMT)
-------------------------- L U N E S ----------------------------
Burnley .
Newcastle .(20:00/19:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 11 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 4 de noviembre: Stoke City-Leicester City (12:30 GMT), Huddersfield Town-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT), Newcastle United-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT) y West Ham United-Liverpool (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 5 de noviembre: Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace (12:00 GMT), Manchester City-Arsenal (14:15 GMT), Chelsea-Manchester United (16:30 GMT) y Everton-Watford (16:30 GMT).