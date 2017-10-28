Diario Vasco

Marcador de la 10ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 28 oct (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la décima jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Manchester Utd 1 Martial (82)

Tottenham 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Arsenal 2 Kolasinac (51), Ramsey (58)

Swansea 1 Clucas (22)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 2 Milivojevic (50,p), Zaha (90+7)

West Ham 2 Hernández (31), A.Ayew (43)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 3 Sturridge (50), Firmino (58), Wijnaldum (75)

Huddersfield 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 0

Stoke 1 Fletcher (16)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 2 Rodríguez (13), Phillips (90+2)

Manchester City 3 Sané (10), Fernandinho (15), Sterling (64)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth .

Chelsea .(18:30/16:30 GMT)

------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------

Brighton .

Southampton .(13:30/12:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester .

Everton .(16:00/15:00 GMT)

-------------------------- L U N E S ----------------------------

Burnley .

Newcastle .(20:00/19:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 11 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 4 de noviembre: Stoke City-Leicester City (12:30 GMT), Huddersfield Town-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT), Newcastle United-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT) y West Ham United-Liverpool (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 5 de noviembre: Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace (12:00 GMT), Manchester City-Arsenal (14:15 GMT), Chelsea-Manchester United (16:30 GMT) y Everton-Watford (16:30 GMT).