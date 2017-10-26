Diario Vasco

Marcador de ida de dieciseisavos de final

Madrid, 26 oct (EFE).-

------------------------ M A R T E S ---------------------------

Cartagena 0

Sevilla 3 Pablo Sarabia (25), Joaquín Correa (35),

Luis Muriel (51)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Numancia 2 Nacho (93), Alberto Escasi (95)

Málaga 1 Jose Recio (21)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Getafe 0

Alavés 1 Christian Santos (87)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Zaragoza 0

Valencia 2 Rodrigo (81), Parejo (91, pen)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Cádiz 1 Álex Fernández (21)

Real Betis 2 Sergio León (6, 54)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Real Murcia 0

Barcelona 3 Alcácer (44), Deulofeu (52), Jose Arnáiz (56)

---------------------- M I E R C O L E S ------------------------

Formentera 1 Liñán (60)

Athletic Bilbao 1 Raúl García (63)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Ponferradina 1 Cidoncha (37)

Villarreal 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Valladolid 1 Cotán (52)

Leganés 2 Diego Rico (46), Beauvue (88)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Eibar 1 Sergi Enrich (18)

Celta 2 Cabral (4), Guidetti (44)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Elche 1 Lolo Pla (52 pen.)

Atlético Madrid 1 Thomas (17)

------------------------ J U E V E S ----------------------------

Lleida 0

Real Sociedad 1 Canales (32)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Deportivo La Coruña 1 Lucas Pérez (59)

Las Palmas 4 Momo (8 y 16), Calleri (81 y 90)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Girona 0

Levante 2 Boateng (39), Doukoure (61)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Fuenlabrada 0

Real Madrid 2 (Marco Asensio 62 pen.), Lucas Vázquez (79 pen)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Tenerife 0

Espanyol 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------