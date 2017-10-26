Marcador de ida de dieciseisavos de final

Madrid, 26 oct (EFE).-
------------------------ M A R T E S ---------------------------
Cartagena 0
Sevilla 3 Pablo Sarabia (25), Joaquín Correa (35),
Luis Muriel (51)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Numancia 2 Nacho (93), Alberto Escasi (95)
Málaga 1 Jose Recio (21)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Getafe 0
Alavés 1 Christian Santos (87)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Zaragoza 0
Valencia 2 Rodrigo (81), Parejo (91, pen)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cádiz 1 Álex Fernández (21)
Real Betis 2 Sergio León (6, 54)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Real Murcia 0
Barcelona 3 Alcácer (44), Deulofeu (52), Jose Arnáiz (56)
---------------------- M I E R C O L E S ------------------------
Formentera 1 Liñán (60)
Athletic Bilbao 1 Raúl García (63)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Ponferradina 1 Cidoncha (37)
Villarreal 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Valladolid 1 Cotán (52)
Leganés 2 Diego Rico (46), Beauvue (88)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Eibar 1 Sergi Enrich (18)
Celta 2 Cabral (4), Guidetti (44)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Elche 1 Lolo Pla (52 pen.)
Atlético Madrid 1 Thomas (17)
------------------------ J U E V E S ----------------------------
Lleida 0
Real Sociedad 1 Canales (32)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Deportivo La Coruña 1 Lucas Pérez (59)
Las Palmas 4 Momo (8 y 16), Calleri (81 y 90)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Girona 0
Levante 2 Boateng (39), Doukoure (61)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Fuenlabrada 0
Real Madrid 2 (Marco Asensio 62 pen.), Lucas Vázquez (79 pen)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tenerife 0
Espanyol 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------