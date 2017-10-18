Diario Vasco

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C

Madrid, 19 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C de la Liga Europa

.

-- Resultados:

- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (19.00)):

Hoffenheim 1 - Braga 2

Estambul Basaksehir 0 - Ludogorets 0

- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (21.05):

Ludogorets 2 - Hoffenheim 1

Braga 2 - Estambul Basaksehir 1

- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (21.05):

Braga 0 - Ludogorets 2

Hoffenheim 3 - Istanbul Basaksehir 1

- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

=================================

.1. Ludogorets 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

.2. Braga 3 2 0 1 4 4 6

.3. Hoffenheim 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

.4. Estambul Basaksehir 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (19.00):

Ludogorets - Braga

Estambul Basaksehir - Hoffenheim

- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (21.05):

Braga - Hoffenheim

Ludogorets - Estambul Basaksehir

- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (19.00):

Hoffenheim - Ludogorets

Estambul Basaksehir - Braga.