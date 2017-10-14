Resultados de la 8ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 14 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 8.
-- Resultados de la 8ª jornada:
- Sábado
Liverpool 0 - Manchester Utd 0
Burnley 1 - West Ham 1
Crystal Palace 2 - Chelsea 1
Manchester City 7 - Stoke 2
Swansea 2 - Huddersfield 0
Tottenham 1 - Bournemouth 0
Watford 2 - Arsenal 1
- Domingo
Brighton . - Everton .(12:30 GMT)
Southampton . - Newcastle .(15:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Leicester . - West Bromwich .(19:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 8 7 1 0 29 4 22
.2. Manchester Utd 8 6 2 0 21 2 20
.3. Tottenham 8 5 2 1 15 5 17
.4. Watford 8 4 3 1 13 13 15
.5. Chelsea 8 4 1 3 13 8 13
.6. Arsenal 8 4 1 3 12 9 13
.7. Burnley 8 3 4 1 8 6 13
.8. Liverpool 8 3 4 1 13 12 13
.9. Newcastle 7 3 1 3 7 6 10
10. West Bromwich 7 2 3 2 6 8 9
11. Huddersfield 8 2 3 3 5 9 9
12. Southampton 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
13. Swansea 8 2 2 4 5 8 8
14. West Ham 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
15. Stoke 8 2 2 4 9 18 8
16. Brighton 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
17. Everton 7 2 1 4 4 12 7
18. Leicester 7 1 2 4 9 10 5
19. Bournemouth 8 1 1 6 4 12 4
20. Crystal Palace 8 1 0 7 2 18 3
-- Jornada 9 de la Premier League:
- Viernes 20 de octubre: West Ham United-Brighton & Hove Albion (19:00 GMT).
- Sábado 21 de octubre: Chelsea-Watford (11:30 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Manchester United (14:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (14:00 GMT), Newcastle United-Crystal Palace (14:00 GMT), Stoke City-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Swansea City-Leicester City (14:00 GMT) y Southampton-West Bromwich Albion (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 22 de octubre: Everton-Arsenal (12:30 GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool (15:00 GMT).