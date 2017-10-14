Diario Vasco

Resultados de la 8ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 14 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 8.

-- Resultados de la 8ª jornada:

- Sábado

Liverpool 0 - Manchester Utd 0

Burnley 1 - West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 2 - Chelsea 1

Manchester City 7 - Stoke 2

Swansea 2 - Huddersfield 0

Tottenham 1 - Bournemouth 0

Watford 2 - Arsenal 1

- Domingo

Brighton . - Everton .(12:30 GMT)

Southampton . - Newcastle .(15:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Leicester . - West Bromwich .(19:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 8 7 1 0 29 4 22

.2. Manchester Utd 8 6 2 0 21 2 20

.3. Tottenham 8 5 2 1 15 5 17

.4. Watford 8 4 3 1 13 13 15

.5. Chelsea 8 4 1 3 13 8 13

.6. Arsenal 8 4 1 3 12 9 13

.7. Burnley 8 3 4 1 8 6 13

.8. Liverpool 8 3 4 1 13 12 13

.9. Newcastle 7 3 1 3 7 6 10

10. West Bromwich 7 2 3 2 6 8 9

11. Huddersfield 8 2 3 3 5 9 9

12. Southampton 7 2 2 3 5 7 8

13. Swansea 8 2 2 4 5 8 8

14. West Ham 8 2 2 4 8 14 8

15. Stoke 8 2 2 4 9 18 8

16. Brighton 7 2 1 4 5 9 7

17. Everton 7 2 1 4 4 12 7

18. Leicester 7 1 2 4 9 10 5

19. Bournemouth 8 1 1 6 4 12 4

20. Crystal Palace 8 1 0 7 2 18 3

-- Jornada 9 de la Premier League:

- Viernes 20 de octubre: West Ham United-Brighton & Hove Albion (19:00 GMT).

- Sábado 21 de octubre: Chelsea-Watford (11:30 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Manchester United (14:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (14:00 GMT), Newcastle United-Crystal Palace (14:00 GMT), Stoke City-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Swansea City-Leicester City (14:00 GMT) y Southampton-West Bromwich Albion (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 22 de octubre: Everton-Arsenal (12:30 GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool (15:00 GMT).