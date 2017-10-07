Diario Vasco

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A

Madrid, 7 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo A de la zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

- 1ª jornada (6 septiembre 2016):

Bulgaria 4 - Luxemburgo 3

Suecia 1 - Holanda 1

Bielorrusia 0 - Francia 0

- 2ª jornada (7 octubre 2016)

Luxemburgo 0 - Suecia 1

Holanda 4 - Bielorrusia 1

Francia 4 - Bulgaria 1

- 3ª. jornada (10 octubre)

Holanda 0 - Francia 1

Bielorrusia 1 - Luxemburgo 1

Suecia 3 - Bulgaria 0

- 4ª jornada (11-13 noviembre)

Francia 2 - Suecia 1

Bulgaria 1 - Bielorrusia 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Holanda 3

- 5ª jornada (25 marzo 2017)

Suecia 4 - Bielorrusia 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Francia 3

Bulgaria 2 - Holanda 0

- 6ª jornada (9 junio)

Bielorrusia 2 - Bulgaria 1

Suecia 2 - Francia 1

Holanda 5 - Luxemburgo 0

- 7ª jornada (31 agosto)

Francia 4 - Holanda 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Bielorrusia 0

Bulgaria 3 - Suecia 2

- 8ª. jornada (3 septiembre)

Bielorrusia 0 - Suecia 4

Holanda 3 - Bulgaria 1

Francia 0 - Luxemburgo 0

- 9ª. jornada (7 octubre)

Suecia 8 - Luxemburgo 0

Bielorrusia 1 - Holanda 3

Bulgaria 0 - Francia 1

- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

. ----------------------------

.1. Francia 9 6 2 1 15 6 20

.2. Suecia 9 6 1 2 26 7 19

.3. Holanda 9 5 1 3 19 12 16

.4. Bulgaria 9 4 0 5 13 18 12

.5. Bielorrusia 9 1 2 6 5 19 5

.6. Luxemburgo 9 1 2 6 7 25 5

-- Próximas jornadas:

- 10ª jornada (10 octubre)

Luxemburgo . - Bulgaria .

Francia . - Bielorrusia .

Holanda . - Suecia .