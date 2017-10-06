Madrid, 6 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo D de la zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:
- 1ª jornada (5 septiembre 2016):
Georgia 1 - Austria 2
Gales 4 - Moldavia 0
Serbia 2 - Rep. Irlanda 2
- 2ª jornada (6 octubre)
Austria 2 - Gales 2
Rep. Irlanda 1 - Georgia 0
Moldavia 0 - Serbia 3
- 3ª. jornada (9 octubre)
Gales 1 - Georgia 1
Moldavia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 3
Serbia 3 - Austria 2
- 4ª jornada (12 noviembre)
Austria 0 - Rep. Irlanda 1
Gales 1 - Serbia 1
Georgia 1 - Moldavia 1
- 5ª jornada (24 marzo 2017)
Georgia 1 - Serbia 3
Austria 2 - Moldavia 0
Rep. Irlanda 0 - Gales 0
- 6ª jornada (11 junio)
Rep. Irlanda 1 - Austria 1
Moldavia 2 - Georgia 2
Serbia 1 - Gales 1
- 7ª jornada (2 septiembre)
Serbia 3 - Moldavia 0
Georgia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 1
Gales 1 - Austria 0
- 8ª. jornada (5 septiembre)
Rep. Irlanda 0 - Serbia 1
Austria 1 - Georgia 1
Moldavia 0 - Gales 2
- 9ª. jornada (6 octubre)
Georgia 0 - Gales 1
Austria 3 - Serbia 2
Rep. Irlanda 2 - Moldavia 0
- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
. ---------------------------
.1. Serbia 9 5 3 1 19 10 18
.2. Gales 9 4 5 0 13 5 17
.3. República Irlanda 9 4 4 1 11 6 16
.4. Austria 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
.5. Georgia 9 0 5 4 8 13 5
.6. Moldavia 9 0 2 7 4 22 2
-- Próximas jornadas
- 10ª jornada (9 octubre)
Serbia . - Georgia .
Gales . - Rep. Irlanda .
Moldavia . - Austria .