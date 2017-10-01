Goleadores y marcador de la 7ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 1 oct (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la séptima jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------
Arsenal 2 Monreal (16), Iwobi (55)
Brighton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 0
Burnley 1 Hendrick (21)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle 1 Joselu (36)
Liverpool 1 Coutinho (29)
------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------
Huddersfield 0
Tottenham 4 Kane (9, 23), Davies (16), Sissoko (90+1)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 0
Leicester 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 4 Mata (3), Fellaini (35, 49), Lukaku (86)
Crystal Palace 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke 2 Diouf (40), Crouch (85)
Southampton 1 Yoshida (75)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 2 Rondón (18), Evans (21)
Watford 2 Doucouré (37), Richarlison (90+5)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 1 Sakho (90)
Swansea 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea 0
Manchester City 1 De Bruyne (67)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 8 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 14 de octubre: Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 GMT), Burnley-West Ham United (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Manchester City-Stoke City (14:00 GMT), Swansea City-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT) y Watford-Arsenal (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 15 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Everton (12:30 GMT) y Southampton-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 16 de octubre: Leiceter City-West Bromwich Albion (19:00 GMT).