Goleadores y marcador de la 7ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 1 oct (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la séptima jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------

Arsenal 2 Monreal (16), Iwobi (55)

Brighton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 0

Burnley 1 Hendrick (21)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Newcastle 1 Joselu (36)

Liverpool 1 Coutinho (29)

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Huddersfield 0

Tottenham 4 Kane (9, 23), Davies (16), Sissoko (90+1)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 0

Leicester 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 4 Mata (3), Fellaini (35, 49), Lukaku (86)

Crystal Palace 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke 2 Diouf (40), Crouch (85)

Southampton 1 Yoshida (75)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 2 Rondón (18), Evans (21)

Watford 2 Doucouré (37), Richarlison (90+5)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 1 Sakho (90)

Swansea 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 0

Manchester City 1 De Bruyne (67)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 8 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de octubre: Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 GMT), Burnley-West Ham United (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Manchester City-Stoke City (14:00 GMT), Swansea City-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT) y Watford-Arsenal (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Everton (12:30 GMT) y Southampton-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 16 de octubre: Leiceter City-West Bromwich Albion (19:00 GMT).