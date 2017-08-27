Diario Vasco
Resultados de la 3ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 26 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 3.

-- Resultados de la 3ª jornada:

- Sábado

Bournemouth 1 - Manchester City 2

Crystal Palace 0 - Swansea 2

Huddersfield 0 - Southampton 0

Newcastle 3 - West Ham 0

Watford 0 - Brighton 0

Manchester Utd . - Leicester .(16:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Chelsea 0 - Everton .(12:30 GMT)

West Bromwich 0 - Stoke .(12:30 GMT)

Liverpool 0 - Arsenal .(15:00 GMT)

Tottenham 0 - Burnley .(15:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Huddersfield 3 2 1 0 4 0 7

.2. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

.3. Manchester Utd 2 2 0 0 8 0 6

.4. West Bromwich 2 2 0 0 2 0 6

.5. Watford 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

.6. Southampton 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

.7. Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

.8. Everton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

.9. Swansea 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

10. Leicester 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

11. Tottenham 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

12. Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

13. Chelsea 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

14. Burnley 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

15. Newcastle 3 1 0 2 3 3 3

16. Stoke 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

17. Brighton 3 0 1 2 0 4 1

18. Bournemouth 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

19. Crystal Palace 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town (19:00 GMT).