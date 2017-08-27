Resultados de la 3ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 26 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 3.
-- Resultados de la 3ª jornada:
- Sábado
Bournemouth 1 - Manchester City 2
Crystal Palace 0 - Swansea 2
Huddersfield 0 - Southampton 0
Newcastle 3 - West Ham 0
Watford 0 - Brighton 0
Manchester Utd . - Leicester .(16:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Chelsea 0 - Everton .(12:30 GMT)
West Bromwich 0 - Stoke .(12:30 GMT)
Liverpool 0 - Arsenal .(15:00 GMT)
Tottenham 0 - Burnley .(15:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Huddersfield 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
.2. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
.3. Manchester Utd 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
.4. West Bromwich 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
.5. Watford 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
.6. Southampton 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
.7. Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
.8. Everton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
.9. Swansea 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
10. Leicester 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
11. Tottenham 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
12. Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
13. Chelsea 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
14. Burnley 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
15. Newcastle 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
16. Stoke 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
17. Brighton 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
18. Bournemouth 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
19. Crystal Palace 3 0 0 3 0 6 0
20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 10 0
-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town (19:00 GMT).