Goleadores y marcador de la 3ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 26 ago (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la tercera jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------
Bournemouth 1 Daniels (13)
Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesús (21), Sterling (97)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 0
Swansea 2 Abraham (44), J.Ayew (48)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Huddersfield 0
Southampton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle 3 Joselu (36), Clark (72), Mitrovic (86)
West Ham 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 0
Brighton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd .
Leicester .(16:30 GMT)
------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------
Chelsea .
Everton .(12:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Brom .
Stoke .(12:30 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool .
Arsenal .(15:00 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tottenham .
Burnley .(15:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town (19:00 GMT).