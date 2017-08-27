Diario Vasco
Goleadores y marcador de la 3ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 26 ago (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la tercera jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------

Bournemouth 1 Daniels (13)

Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesús (21), Sterling (97)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 0

Swansea 2 Abraham (44), J.Ayew (48)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Huddersfield 0

Southampton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Newcastle 3 Joselu (36), Clark (72), Mitrovic (86)

West Ham 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 0

Brighton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd .

Leicester .(16:30 GMT)

------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------

Chelsea .

Everton .(12:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Brom .

Stoke .(12:30 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool .

Arsenal .(15:00 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham .

Burnley .(15:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town (19:00 GMT).