Goleadores y marcador de la 37ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 13 may (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimo séptima jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ V I E R N E S --------------------------

Everton 1 Barkley (56)

Watford 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Chelsea 1 Batshuayi (82)

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Manchester City 2 Silva (29), Gabriel Jesús (36,p)

Leicester 1 Okazaki (42)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 2 Stanislas (25), King (85)

Burnley 1 Vokes (83)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Bamford (72)

Southampton 2 Rodríguez (42), Redmond (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Swansea 2 Llorente (9), Naughton (45+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City .

Arsenal .(17:30 GMT)

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Crystal Palace .

Hull City .(12:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham .

Liverpool .(14:15 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham .

Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Última jornada (38) de la Premier League:

- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City (15:00 GMT).