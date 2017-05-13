Goleadores y marcador de la 37ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 13 may (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimo séptima jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ V I E R N E S --------------------------
Everton 1 Barkley (56)
Watford 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 0
Chelsea 1 Batshuayi (82)
------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------
Manchester City 2 Silva (29), Gabriel Jesús (36,p)
Leicester 1 Okazaki (42)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 2 Stanislas (25), King (85)
Burnley 1 Vokes (83)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 1 Bamford (72)
Southampton 2 Rodríguez (42), Redmond (57)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 0
Swansea 2 Llorente (9), Naughton (45+2)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City .
Arsenal .(17:30 GMT)
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Crystal Palace .
Hull City .(12:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham .
Liverpool .(14:15 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tottenham .
Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Última jornada (38) de la Premier League:
- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City (15:00 GMT).