Resultados de la 34ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 23 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 34.

-- Resultados de la 34ª jornada:

- Domingo

Burnley 0 - Manchester Utd 2

Liverpool . - Crystal Palace .(16:30 GMT)

- Sábado

Bournemouth 4 - Middlesbrough 0

Hull City 2 - Watford 0

Swansea 2 - Stoke 0

West Ham 0 - Everton 0

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75

.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

.3. Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66

.4. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64

.5. Manchester Utd 32 17 12 3 50 24 63

.6. Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58

.7. Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57

.8. West Bromwich 33 12 8 13 39 42 44

.9. Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40

10. Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40

11. Stoke 34 10 9 15 37 50 39

12. Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38

13. West Ham 34 10 8 16 44 59 38

14. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37

15. Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36

16. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35

17. Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33

18. Swansea 34 9 4 21 39 68 31

19. Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24

20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21

-- Jornada 35 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 29 de abril: Southampton-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Stoke City-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Leicester City (15:00 GMT) y Crystal Palace-Burnley (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 30 de abril: Manchester United-Swansea City (12:00 GMT), Everton-Chelsea (14:05), Middlesbrough-Manchester City (14:05 GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal (16:30 GMT).

- Lunes 1 de mayo: Watford-Liverpool (20:00 GMT).