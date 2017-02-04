Goleadores y marcador de la 24ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 4 feb (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésima cuarta jornada de la Premier League:
-------------------------- S Á B A D O --------------------------
Chelsea 3 M.Alonso (13), Hazard (53), Fàbregas (85)
Arsenal 1 Giroud (90+1)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 0
Sunderland 4 Koné (10), Ndong (43), Defoe (45+1, 45+3)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 6 Lukaku (1, 29, 83, 84), McCarthy (23), Barkley (90+4)
Bournemouth 3 King (59, 70), Arter (90)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Hull City 2 N'Diaye (44), Niasse (84)
Liverpool 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 1 Gabbiadini (12)
West Ham 3 Carroll (14), Obiang (44), Noble (52)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 2 Deeney (10), Niang (45+2)
Burnley 1 Barnes (78,p)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)
Stoke 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tottenham 1 Kane (58,p)
Middlesbrough 0
------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------
Manchester City .
Swansea .(13:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester .
Manchester Utd .(16:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 25 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 11 de febrero: Arsenal-Hull City (12:30 GMT), Manchester United-Watford (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Everton (15:00 GMT), Stoke City-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham-West Bromwich (15:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 12 de febrero: Burnley-Chelsea (13:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Leicester (16:00 GMT).