Diario Vasco

Servicios

Goleadores y marcador de la 24ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 4 feb (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésima cuarta jornada de la Premier League:

-------------------------- S Á B A D O --------------------------

Chelsea 3 M.Alonso (13), Hazard (53), Fàbregas (85)

Arsenal 1 Giroud (90+1)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 0

Sunderland 4 Koné (10), Ndong (43), Defoe (45+1, 45+3)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 6 Lukaku (1, 29, 83, 84), McCarthy (23), Barkley (90+4)

Bournemouth 3 King (59, 70), Arter (90)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City 2 N'Diaye (44), Niasse (84)

Liverpool 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton 1 Gabbiadini (12)

West Ham 3 Carroll (14), Obiang (44), Noble (52)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 2 Deeney (10), Niang (45+2)

Burnley 1 Barnes (78,p)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)

Stoke 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham 1 Kane (58,p)

Middlesbrough 0

------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------

Manchester City .

Swansea .(13:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester .

Manchester Utd .(16:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 25 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 11 de febrero: Arsenal-Hull City (12:30 GMT), Manchester United-Watford (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Everton (15:00 GMT), Stoke City-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham-West Bromwich (15:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 12 de febrero: Burnley-Chelsea (13:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Leicester (16:00 GMT).