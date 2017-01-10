Lista de nominados a los premios de cine británicos Bafta 2017

Londres, 10 ene (EFE).- La academia de cine británica anunció hoy las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2017.

La película con más nominaciones de esta 70ª edición ha sido "La La Land", que acumula once, incluyendo mejor director, película y actor y actriz principal.

La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:

Mejor película:

- "La La Land"

- "I, Daniel Blake"

- "Arrival"

- "Manchester by the sea"

- "Moonlight"

Mejor película británica:

- "American Honey"

- "Denial"

- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

- "I, Daniel Blake"

- "Notes on Blindness"

- "Under the Shadow"

Mejor director:

- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

- Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"

- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mejor actor principal:

- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw"

- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"

- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Mejor actriz principal:

- Amy Adams, "Arrival"

- Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"

- Emma Stone, "La La Land"

- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Mejor actor de reparto:

- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

- Dev Patel, "Lion"

- Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

- Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jones"

- Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Mejor actriz de reparto:

- Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"

- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

- Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

- Viola Davis, "Fences"

Mejor interprete revelación:

- Anya Taylor-Joy

- Laia Costa

- Lucas Hedges

- Tom Holland

- Ruth Negga

Mejor guión original:

- "Hell or High Water"

- "I, Daniel Blake"

- "La La Land"

- "Manchester by the Sea"

- "Moonlight"

Mejor guión adaptado:

- "Arrival"

- "Hacksaw Ridge"

- "Hidden Figures"

- "Lion"

- "Nocturnal Animals"

Mejor documental:

- "13th"

- "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years"

- "The Eagle Huntress"

- "Notes on Blindness"

- "Weiner"

Mejor película de animación:

- "Finding Dory"

- "Kubo and the Two Strings"

- "Moana"

- "Zootropolis"

Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

- "Dheepan"

- "Julieta"

- "Mustang"

- "Son of Saul"

- "Toni Erdmann"

Música original:

- "Arrival"

- "Jackie"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Nocturnal Animals"

Fotografía:

- "Arrival"

- "Hell or High Water"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Nocturnal Animals"

Diseño de vestuario:

- "Allied"

- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

- "Jackie"

- "La La Land"

Efectos visuales:

- "Arrival"

- "Doctor Strange"

- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

- "The Jungle Book"

- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"