El Leeds se clasifica para dieciseisavos tras ganar 1-2 en Cambridge

Redacción Deportes, 9 ene (EFE).- El Leeds United, que milita en la liga Championship (segunda), se clasificó este lunes para los dieciseisavos de final de la Copa de Inglaterra de fútbol tras ganar con remontada por 1-2 a domicilio al Cambridge United, de la cuarta categoría, en el último partido de la tercera ronda.
En la siguiente fase el Leeds se enfrentará contra el ganador de la eliminatoria entre el Sutton y el AFC Wimbledon, que se resolverá en un desempate el 17 de enero.
-- Resultados de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup:
- Lunes 9 de enero:
Cambridge United 1 - LEEDS UNITED 2
- Viernes:
West Ham 0 - MANCHESTER CITY 5
- Sábado:
MANCHESTER UNITED 4 - Reading 0
ACCRINGTON STAN. 2 - Luton 1
Barrow 0 - ROCHDALE 2
Birmingham 1 - Newcastle 1
Blackpool 0 - Barnsley 0
Bolton Wanderers 0 - Crystal Palace 0
BRENTFORD 5 - Eastleigh 1
BRIGHTON 2 - MK Dons 0
Bristol 0 - Fleetwood Town 0
Everton 1 - LEICESTER 2
HUDDERSFIELD 4 - Port Vale 0
HULL 2 - Swansea 0
Ipswich Town 2 - Lincoln 2
MILLWALL 3 - Bournemouth 0
Norwich 2 - Southampton 2
Queens Park Rangers 1 - BLACKBURN ROVERS 2
Rotherham 2 - OXFORD UNITED 3
Stoke 0 - WOLVERHAMPTON 2
Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0
Sutton 0 - AFC Wimbledon 0
WATFORD 2 - Burton Albion 0
West Bromwich 1 - DERBY COUNTY 2
WIGAN 2 - Nottingham Forest 0
WYCOMBE 2 - Stourbridge 1
Preston 1 - ARSENAL 2
- Domingo 8 de enero:
Cardiff 1 - FULHAM 2
Liverpool 0 - Plymouth 0
CHELSEA 4 - Peterborough 1
MIDDLESBROUGH 3 - Sheffield Wednesday 0
TOTTENHAM 2 - Aston Villa 0
- Desempates (replay):
. 17 de enero:
Lincoln - Ipswich
Burnley - Sunderland
Fleetwood - Bristol City
AFC Wimbledon - Sutton
Crystal Palace - Bolton
. 18 de enero:
Newcastle - Birmingham
Barnsley - Blackpool
Southampton - Norwich
Liverpool - Plymouth
- Cruces de los dieciseisavos de final (27-30 de enero):
Middlesbrough - Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace o Bolton - Manchester City
Blackburn - Barnsley o Blackpool
Fulham - Hull
Tottenham - Wycombe
Derby - Leicester
Oxford - Newcastle o Birmingham
Sutton o AFC Wimbledon - Leeds
Plymouth o Liverpool - Wolves
Southampton o Norwich - Arsenal
Lincoln o Ipswich - Brighton
Chelsea - Brentford
Manchester United - Wigan
Millwall - Watford
Rochdale - Huddersfield
Burnley o Sunderland - Fleetwood o Bristol City.