Marcador de la 20ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 2 ene (EFE).- Marcador de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League:
-------------------------- L U N E S ----------------------------
Middlesbrough 0
Leicester 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 3 Valencia (73), Baines (81,p), Lukaku (89)
Southampton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City 2 Clichy (58), Agüero (62)
Burnley 1 Mee (70)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 2 Defoe (25,p; 84,p)
Liverpool 2 Sturridge (19), Mané (72)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 3 Brunt (49), McAuley (62), Morrison (73)
Hull City 1 Snodgrass (21)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 0
Manchester Utd 2 Mata (63), Ibrahimovic (78)
------------------------- M A R T E S ---------------------------
Bournemouth .
Arsenal .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace .
Swansea .(20:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City .
Watford .(20:00 GMT)
---------------------- M I É R C O L E S ------------------------
Tottenham .
Chelsea .(20:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT), Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT).